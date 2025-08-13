The Eastern Region Surf Life Saving pool rescue championships will hit the water at the Kiwa Pools in Gisborne later this month.
Surf Life Saving New Zealand (SLSNZ) eastern regional sport manager Sonia Keepa said about 230 athletes from across the Eastern Region - from the Whangamatā to Midwayclubs - were expected for the August 23-24 event.
A small number of athletes from Auckland will also take part.
“The number of pool rescue athletes taking up and engaging in the sport has been steadily growing in Tairāwhiti since the opening of Kiwa Pools,” Keepa said.
“As a district, we have produced a number of world-class pool rescue athletes, but now with a facility that allows for the skills and technical aspects of the sport to be trained and honed, the future is exciting.
Keepa said the three Gisborne city clubs - Dawson Building Midway, Kaiaponi Farms Waikanae and Riversun Wainui - had all experienced a significant rise in numbers.
“It’s been great to see the collaborative trainings and support they are all providing has transitioned through to the entry numbers for next weekend’s event,” she said.
“It’s always great to host an event here in Tairāwhiti that is attracting a quality field of racing, and huge thanks to our local clubs and volunteers who support the delivery and running of the event.”