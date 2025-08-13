Kiwa Pools will host the Eastern Regional SLSNZ pool rescue championships for surf lifesavers over two days of action next week.

Surf Life Saving New Zealand (SLSNZ) eastern regional sport manager Sonia Keepa said about 230 athletes from across the Eastern Region - from the Whangamatā to Midway clubs - were expected for the August 23-24 event.

A small number of athletes from Auckland will also take part.

“The number of pool rescue athletes taking up and engaging in the sport has been steadily growing in Tairāwhiti since the opening of Kiwa Pools,” Keepa said.

“As a district, we have produced a number of world-class pool rescue athletes, but now with a facility that allows for the skills and technical aspects of the sport to be trained and honed, the future is exciting.