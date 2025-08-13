Advertisement
Kiwa Pools to host Eastern Region Surf Life Saving pool rescue champs

General reporter, specialises in emergency services and rural·Gisborne Herald·
Kiwa Pools will host the Eastern Regional SLSNZ pool rescue championships for surf lifesavers over two days of action next week.

The Eastern Region Surf Life Saving pool rescue championships will hit the water at the Kiwa Pools in Gisborne later this month.

Surf Life Saving New Zealand (SLSNZ) eastern regional sport manager Sonia Keepa said about 230 athletes from across the Eastern Region - from the Whangamatā to Midway

