The Kahutia Bowling Club team members who won the Burnside Trophy for junior interclub competition were (from left) Gerry Kora, Liam Pinn, Kyle Pinn, Geoff Pinn, Salvie Rickard and manager July Hoepo. Photo / Supplied

Kahutia Bowling Club’s team won the Burnside Trophy for junior interclub competition when they beat Tolaga Bay in an entertaining final, played on Poverty Bay Bowling Club’s greens.

The team of twins Liam and Kyle Pinn, their father Geoff Pinn, Gerry Kora and Salvie Rickard won the pairs and triples in two sets straight.

July Hoepo managed the winning team.

Tolaga Bay Bowling Club’s junior interclub team members were Clara Taingahue, Shane Smiler, Vee-Shay, Malachi Taingahue and Krystel Wlliams.

Third-equal were Poverty Bay Bowling Club Team 1 (Karen Pinn, Kandyce Bevan, Keith Tamanui, Jack Clark and Rob Hicklin) and Gisborne Bowling Club Team 3 (Peter Clay, Libby Clay, Andrew Ball, Chris Bunyan and Peter Ferris).