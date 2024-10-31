But that changed on May 4.

Goalkeeper Mitchell Stewart-Hill, centreback Jimmy, midfielder David Salmon and hat-trick king Jimmy Somerton joined the playing 11 and the Jags were transformed.

They beat New Plymouth side FC Western 4-2, and from then on could not be taken for granted. It should also be noted that Cory Thomson had a blinder at centreback that day.

Thistle produced erratic performances for the greater part of the season, largely due to players being injured or unavailable, but the quality of Jimmy’s performances was a constant.

He had played high-quality club football in Vanuatu, and Thistle benefitted from his speed, ball skills and defensive nous.

Electrinet Thistle's Players' Player of the Year went to captain Cory Thomson. Photo / Paul Rickard

Thomson, Thistle’s teenage skipper, was voted Players’ Player of the year.

Having established himself as a first-team regular, Thomson achieved a commendable level of consistency in his play, primarily as a holding midfielder.

His reading of the game and ball-winning ability made him a ready option if Thistle’s defensive stocks needed bolstering.

Coach Tam Cramer chose the Player of the Year, while the first-team squad chose the Players’ Player.

Gisborne Boys’ High School student Ziggy West-Hill was named Young Player of the Year. Initially used as either a right-back or central defender, West-Hill settled into the centre-back role as the season progressed, impressing with his strength in the air and in the tackle.

If a rumoured move to a Hawke’s Bay school were to go ahead, Gisborne football would be the poorer for it, unless he returned at some stage, a better player for the experience.

The award for top goalscorer went to Somerton, whose 18 goals – incorporating four hat-tricks – earned him the Federation League’s Golden Boot award.

Somerton, who turns 20 on December 20, also won the Golden Boot last year with a tally of 21 goals. He scored four hat-tricks then, too.

In a frustrating season for Thistle, when they finished sixth in a nine-team league and lost a playoff game through a first-minute goal, Somerton was the player most likely to turn a game the Jags’ way.

Centreback Dane Thompson was named Gisborne United's Player of the Year after the firsts team completed another Eastern League Division 1 and Bailey Cup double.

Player of the Year award caps Thompson’s victorious comeback

Last year Dane Thompson was out for most of the season with a broken leg, returning for the last five games as Gisborne United clinched the Eastern League-Bailey Cup double.

This year he came roaring back to full steam in the Heavy Equipment Services United midfield, and won the club’s Player of the Year award in another league-cup double season.

Thompson’s strength in the air and in the tackle, powerful shooting and high work rate made him an asset in attack or defence. It was no surprise to see him shine at centre-back in United’s 4-2 Bailey Cup final victory over Shockers in August.

United Players’ Player of the Year was Kieran Venema, a hard-tackling dead-ball specialist, whose passing could split open the tightest of defences. He gave good service as both a holding midfielder and central defender.

Sam Royston received the awards for Most Improved Player and Club Sportsman of the Year. A flank player whose pace and enthusiasm worked wonders for his team, Royston could do a good job as a winger in attack or a fullback in defence.

Corey Adams won the Golden Boot as top goalscorer. He was also a vital cog in United’s midfield and was at the heart of much of their best work in attack.