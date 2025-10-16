Winners of the Sportsmanship Award were the Wairoa composite team of (from left) Greta McCracken, Nova McCafferty, Kyra Loffler and Emmy Mildenhall.

Gisborne Pony Club hosted a successful Inter-Schools Equestrian Day at the showgrounds.

Riders from across the region and a little bit beyond took part in a fun and competitive event featuring jumping, show hunting, barrel racing, bending and potato races.

Gisborne Pony Club treasurer Wendy Loffler said it was “fantastic” to see strong participation from a wide range of schools - Tolaga Bay/Ūawa, Waerenga-a-Kuri, Wainui Beach, Gisborne Girls’ High, Lytton High, Patutahi, Wairoa College, Te Whānau Reo Māori Manukura ō Manutuke, Campion College, Gisborne Intermediate, Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Hawaiki Hou and Hawke’s Bay schools Woodford House and Napier Girls’ High.

The secondary section was won by a Gisborne Girls’ High/Woodford combined team, Ūawa won the intermediate division and Wainui Beach School the primary title.

A composite Wairoa College team won the Sportsmanship Award. The college was represented by Greta McCracken and Kyra Loffler, with draft riders Nova McCafferty (Wairoa Primary School) and Emmy Mildenhall (Napier Girls’ High).