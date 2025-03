Opening trios winners Sean Haskins (left), Sylvia Groves and skip Warren Gibb with the trophy for the centre event. It was Groves' first time playing in a Poverty Bay-East Coast centre tournament.

Novice indoor bowler Sylvia Groves has won her maiden Poverty Bay-East Coast centre title in her first centre tournament.

Her team won the Gizzy Waste Centre opening trios, which drew the most entries in years.

Groves turned heads with some great draw bowls as lead for 15-year-old Sean Haskins and skip Warren Gibb.

They beat 13-year-old Sophie Haskins, Warren Edlin and Jay Casey 9-6 in the nine-end final.

Casey’s team led 4-2 after three ends but Gibb’s team staged a recovery.