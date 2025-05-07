Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Gisborne Herald / Sport

Huriwai skips winning triples combination at Kahutia Bowling Club

Chris Rattue
By
Sports Writer·Gisborne Herald·
Quick Read

Kelly Te Miha (left), brother of competition sponsor Nathan Te Miha, with Anzac Day Triples winners (from second left) skip Hona Huriwai, Craig Smith and Ngawai Turipa.

Kelly Te Miha (left), brother of competition sponsor Nathan Te Miha, with Anzac Day Triples winners (from second left) skip Hona Huriwai, Craig Smith and Ngawai Turipa.

Hona Huriwai skipped Ngawai Turipa and Craig Smith to victory in Kahutia Bowling Club’s Anzac Day Triples.

The tournament, sponsored by Nathan Te Miha of Iconiq Group, drew 46 players.

Kelly Te Miha (Nathan’s brother) and Jamie Whaitiri had a go at bowls for the first time, and after three rounds of one-hour games, Kelly presented the prizes on behalf of Nathan.

Two teams had three wins, six teams had two wins, six teams had one win and two teams had three losses.

Winners: Hona Huriwai (skip), Ngawai Turipa and Craig Smith, 3 wins, +23 differential, 16 ends.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Runners-up: Kyle Pinn (s), Peter Clay and Jacque Broughton, 3 wins, +20 differential, 19 ends.

Third: Cheryl Jenkins (s), John Donnelly and Libby Clay.

Lucky spot prize winners: Karen Pinn and Puna McRoberts, 2 wins, +8 differential, 18 ends.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Sport

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport