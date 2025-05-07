Kelly Te Miha (left), brother of competition sponsor Nathan Te Miha, with Anzac Day Triples winners (from second left) skip Hona Huriwai, Craig Smith and Ngawai Turipa.

Hona Huriwai skipped Ngawai Turipa and Craig Smith to victory in Kahutia Bowling Club’s Anzac Day Triples.

The tournament, sponsored by Nathan Te Miha of Iconiq Group, drew 46 players.

Kelly Te Miha (Nathan’s brother) and Jamie Whaitiri had a go at bowls for the first time, and after three rounds of one-hour games, Kelly presented the prizes on behalf of Nathan.

Two teams had three wins, six teams had two wins, six teams had one win and two teams had three losses.

Winners: Hona Huriwai (skip), Ngawai Turipa and Craig Smith, 3 wins, +23 differential, 16 ends.