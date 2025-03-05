Gisborne's Fraser Tombleson and Mr Shelby on their way to victory in the Five-Year-Old class at the Horse of the Year Show in Hastings. Photo / Michelle Clarke Photography

Gisborne horse Mr Shelby is proving quite the star and underlined that at the Defender Horse of the Year in Hastings this week.

Gisborne rider Fraser Tombleson and his homebred grey gelding Mr Shelby won the Arena Surfaces NZ Five-Year-Old Horse of the Year (HOY) crown on Wednesday, adding it to the title they won at the National Young Horse Show last year.

The combo is also leading the East Coast Performance Horses Five-Year-Old national series.

Twenty started Wednesday’s HOY class and just four combinations produced clear rounds to progress to a jump-off.

Makenzie Causer (Christchurch), aboard Aspen Park Cera Casallo, set the pace with a clear 35.11 second round.