Kohere paid tribute to Boys’ High goalkeeper Francois Louw, who he said had “a fantastic game”.

“He made a lot of fine saves.”

YMP’s goals were scored by Tamanay Tuhou (2) Tupara, Winiata Tarawa and Gareth Knox while the students’ scorers were Dougie Wilcox-Taylor (2) and Ollie Egan.

In the other men’s game, Lytton Paikea Sports Club Lytton Old Boys Traktion and Waituhi fought out a 2-all draw.

Goals to Te Ariki Ihe and Henry Mohi for Waituhi were negated by Anthony Boyder’s double for Traktion.

“This was a tightly contested game, as the scoreline indicates,” Tupara said. “Both teams had plenty of chances but could not be separated.”

In women’s games, LPSC Paikea proved too good for Gisborne Girls’ High First XI in what was the students’ season-opener – the Pinkies winning 6-1.

It was not the competition welcome the students were looking for, with Paikea dominating and bouncing back strongly after their loss last week to Ngatapa.

“Jo Cumming was firing in the circle, as her multiple goals indicates,” Tupara said.

Cumming scored a hat-trick, backed up by goals to Taimania Clark, Aliyah Lardelli and Kate Muir.

Keeley Smiler netted for the students.

PGG Wrighton Ngatapa defeated GMC Kowhai by 2-1- a closer scoreline than anticipated.

Ngatapa’s goals were scored by Briar Robb and Jazz Hickling.

Arna Seale got on the scoresheet for Kowhai.

“This was a good game,” Tupara said. “Ngatapa dominated most of it, but once again Kowhai showed up with strong defence, which kept Ngatapa from adding to the score.

“This shows Kowhai could well and truly be a dark horse team in the women’s competition.”