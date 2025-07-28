Advertisement
Honours to United over Thistle in eight-goal Gisborne football derby

By
Sports reporter·Gisborne Herald·
5 mins to read

Sam Patterson, Andrew McIntosh Gisborne Thistle's Sam Patterson is denied a goal by Gisborne United goalkeeper Andy McIntosh in an Eastern Premiership derby game at Harry Barker Reserve on Saturday. McIntosh made some crucial saves as his team won 5-3. Photo / Paul Rickard

Two goals by second-half substitute Sam Royston powered Gisborne United to a 5-3 victory over Gisborne Thistle at Harry Barker Reserve on Saturday.

Electrinet Thistle, 3-1 down at halftime, fought back to 3-3 before Royston’s goals clinched the points.

Heavy Equipment Services United are third and Thistle fifth

