“Our boys prepared well and stuck to the system. That allowed them to defend for multiple phases, get a turnover, draw first blood and jump out to a 28-0 lead,” first-year head coach Manuel-Harman said.

“That said, we knew South Canterbury would come back – which they did – but we weathered the storm.”

The Mainlanders’ head coach Nigel Walsh was impressed by the hosts.

“They took their opportunities and we created opportunities too, but unfortunately for us, the last pass didn’t go to hand, we didn’t take the right option at times, and that came with pressure from Poverty Bay.

“It was one of the best Bay sides I’ve seen for many years.”

Blindside flanker Keanu Taumata’s co-captain, reserve scrum-anchor Lance Dickson, was awarded his blazer for 30 Bay caps at the weekend, a significant moment for the hosts, who recorded their 11th win in 29 games since 1986 against the Green and Blacks.

South Canterbury first five Bradyn Drew kicked off: the opening play was four minutes long.

The second sequence ended with Saker diving at a ruck to score 15m from the right corner. With first five Tayler Adams’ conversion, the Bay led 7-0.

In the 15th minute, hooker Ngahiwi Manuel earned fair reward for his support play in dotting down under the crossbar, off a pass from second five Anthony Karauria for 12-0.

Adams converted his try for 14-0, that of right-wing Josaia Bosaka in the 17th minute and another by loosehead prop Toma Laumalili 25 minutes in for 28-0.

Bosaka swooped on a ball dropped by the Green and Blacks off a Saker bomb right side of the ground, and Laumalili simply hauled freight through the visitors’ defence on their 22, left side, to score 16m in from the corner. Adams’ goal-kicking added conversions for four Bay tries.

The Southerners’ left-wing Sireli Masi scored a hat-trick on Saturday, scoring twice in the first half (29th and 40th minutes), and both were converted by Drew.

But it was the decision by Poverty Bay to kick for goal in the 33rd minute, 15m from the South Canterbury goal-line and 16m off the left touchline, that would have won the approval of old heads. The response to that penalty – awarded by Auckland referee Tim Oliff for players not rolling away from a ruck – spoke to an understanding of the need to take points when they were on offer..

Adams landed the shot for 31-7. In the penultimate act before the break, Masi dipped in and away off the touchline to score in the corner, Drew then converting the sixth try of the half to put the Green and Blacks on 14.

In the second half Masi tore 82m down the sideline to score for 19 to 31, with Drew converting Masi’s third try.

Adams landed another penalty goal for 34-14 in the 65th minute, and South Canterbury legend William Wright, reserve halfback, earned his 97th Green and Blacks cap off the bench and scored between the posts two minutes later.

Bosca Tikicidre scores a try for Poverty Bay in Saturday's win over South Canterbury. Photo / Paul Rickard

Drew kicked the goal: South Canterbury now trailed their hosts by 28 to 34.

In the 76th minute, centre Clarence Moli hulked his way home next to the right post from a goal-line ruck.

Drew’s conversion gave the Southern Titans their first lead of the game, a potentially devastating blow to the Bay’s hopes, 35-34.

All seemed lost for the gallant Weka.

Yet the Bay rallied. They forced a turnover from their opponents, heaved left, came back to the right, and finally reserve openside flanker James Grogan – a former Poverty Bay captain – galloped towards the 22, put boot to ball and Saker with a surge got to the ball first and applied downward pressure.

Adams converted the 10th try of what is probably the Men in Red’s best win – aside from finals victories – in the last 19 years of Heartland Championship rugby. Saker was the Bay’s Most Valuable Player, one of 23 who achieved something very special for the union.

Anthony Karauria on the charge for Poverty Bay in Saturday's match against South Canterbury. Photo / Paul Rickard

Week 6, 2025 Bunnings Warehouse Heartland Championship results

Poverty Bay Weka v Makikihi Fries South Canterbury

Rugby Park, Gisborne

Poverty Bay Weka 41 (Henry Saker 2, Ngahiwi Manuel, Toma Laumalili, Josaia Bosaka tries; Tayler Adams 2 pen, 5 con) Makikihi Fries South Canterbury 44 (Sireli Masi 3, William Wright, Clarence Moli tries; Braden Drew 5 con). HT Poverty Bay 31 South Canterbury 14.

Poverty Bay Most Valuable Player: Henry Saker

Quarrymen and Contractors Thames Valley Swamp Foxes v Ngati Porou East Coast Kaupoi

Coromandel Rugby Football and Sports Ground

Quarrymen and Contractors Thames Valley Swamp Foxes 84 (Sione Etoni 3, Jayden Keelan 2, Aporosa Vuniyayawa, Quinn Collard, Laulea Mau, Connor McVerry, Mako Mataira, Tevita Taukei’aho, Semisi Mahe tries; Quinn Collard 8 con, Logan Allen 4 con) Ngati Porou East Coast Kaupoi 5 (Te Aotahi Tuhaka try). HT Thames Valley 42 NPEC 5.

Thames Valley MVP: Jayden Keelan

NPEC Kaupoi: Grecia McNamara-Taele

2025 Ladies’ North Island Heartland Championship Final

Enterprise Cars Whakarua Park, Ruatōria

Hamoterangi 22 (Nikita Wharehinga 2, Charlie Haua-Kahaki, Dane-a Kopa tries; Rena-Deane Goldsmith con) Logan Spouting Wanganui Wahs 25 (Taylah Barrett, Tiana Kauika, Teresa Rennie tries; Alice Ireton 2 pen, 2 con). HT Hamoterangi 12 Wanganui 17.

2025 GBA Men’s Premier Grade Club Basketball League Grand Final

Gisborne YMCA

City Lights 51 (Carl Riini 16, Paora Dewes 11, Kahn Grayson 7, Max Scott 6, Scott Muncaster 4) Gisborne Boys’ High School Senior A 71 (Kelly Paenga-Rangihuna 14, Felix Sparks 12, Te Kani Wirepa-Hei 10, Ollie Tong 9, Ryland Bright 8, Sam Crosby 7, Aidan Henderson 5 - Q.1 GBHS 25-13, HT 31-31, Q.3 GBHS 57-37).