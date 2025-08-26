The Weka picked up a bonus point to be eighth on the 12-team table, topped by West Coast (on points differential).

East Coast are 12th and looking for their first points.

West Coast’s win retained the Arthur Wickes Memorial Trophy, which is up for grabs in the “Coasties v Coasters” clashes and was first presented in 1996. Lynnette Beirne and Margaret Gutberlet, the sisters of Wickes, a former coach and West Coast player, made their third trip to Ruatōria on Saturday.

Prior to kickoff, a moment’s silence was observed for Ngāti Porou East Coast life member and Kaupoi No 391 Vic Takarangi (Hikurangi), who played 50 games for the Sky Blues from 1966-1984.

The hosts didn’t do a great deal wrong. They were simply swamped by the Jared Mitchell-coached, Gordie Lloyd-led side.

“We started well, strung phases together and scored three quality tries,” Ngāti Porou head coach Kahu Tamatea, who in 2019 played against his current side for the West Coast in his 100th first-class outing, said.

“We’ll keep building.”

Loosehead prop Manahi Brooking was the Kaupoi’s man of the match.

First-year head coach Mitchell, who played alongside Tamatea in that 2019 season, was modest in victory.

“The first half was a good display of rugby and in the second half, we were pretty clinical in what we did. Before we played King Country in round one, we’d only trained together once and so to have our systems click, and be able to attack with ball in hand, that was pleasing.”

Second five Eliot Smith scored a second-half hat-trick, hooker Troy Tauwhare got a double and first five Cameron Burgess belted over nine conversions.

Tries to hooker Troy Tauwhare – the visitors’ man of the match – and Lloyd had them 14-0 up after 12 minutes.

East Coast hooker Manaaki Aranui opened the home team’s account in the 15th minute with a try, converted by halfback Sheridan Rangihuna.

West Coast right wing Malakai Cagi responded in the 22nd minute for 19-7 and Kaupoi second five Leigh Bristowe went over in the 29th – Rangihuna’s conversion closing it to 19-14.

A 36th-minute try to lock Arnold Gibbens was converted for 26-14 and on the stroke of halftime, first five Wharenui Hawera got East Coast’s third try, which Rangihuna converted for 26-21.

It was a seesaw first-half battle, but one-way traffic in the second as West Coast scored 54 unanswered points, including tries to lock Waqa Penisoni (41st minute), Smith (45th, 54th, 66th), openside flanker Mitchell Gibson (48th), left wing Rynhardt De Waal (50th), Tauwhare (56th) and reserve left wing Nathan Booker (72nd).

Osborne Tāonga stays in Rams’ hands

King Country’s win meant they retained the Bill Osborne Tāonga – the Ranfurly Shield of Heartland rugby – in a game televised live on Sky TV.

Rams halfback Kirstian Gent-Standen opened the scoring with a try in the fifth minute, converted by right wing Patrick Hedley.

Four minutes later, the Weka struck back when openside flanker Ryan Jones scored in the right corner after a surge involving centre Lennox Shanks and superb support play from impressive No 8 Uini Fetalaiga and hooker Ngahiwi Manuel.

First five Tayler Adams converted for 7-7.

Centre Logan Patterson crossed for the Rams’ second in the 13th minute, converted by Hedley, and four minutes later Hedley went over and added the kick for 21-7.

Poverty Bay replied in the 24th minute with an excellent step-and-swerve run from Fetalaiga and Adams converted for 21-14.

The tit-for-tat continued. King Country first five Jonty Stewart cut in from the right sideline to score his side’s fourth try for 26-14.

Poverty Bay left wing Matthew Proffit finished off an excellent team try after multiple phases in the 31st minute and Adams’ conversion reduced their deficit to 26-21.

The Rams had the last say of the half when Hedley completed a double in the 35th minute and converted for 33-21.

Four minutes after the resumption, the Weka scored a textbook lineout drive try to skipper and blindside flanker Keanu Taumata, and at 33-26 down it was “game on”.

King Country responded with unbridled ferocity. A line-breaking 50m run from left-wing Baven Brown jnr ended in Weka halfback Henry Saker being yellow-carded. The Rams opted for a scrum 5m out and No 8 Kaleb Foote scored under the bar from it - Hedley’s conversion putting them 40-26 ahead.

A rampaging run from Brown to score in the left corner in the 56th minute – his try brilliantly converted by Hedley – was the ball game at 47-26.

The Weka fought on and their hustling, scrambling efforts in defence were commendable.

Taumata said their attacking game was in good nick but there were gaps in their defence.

“We can do a lot more.”

King Country head coach Aarin Dunster had praise for the Weka.

“Poverty Bay’s a very good side. They’ve a mix of experience and youth. They play an expansive game off the back of some strong-running forwards. We were happy to get a win against them.”