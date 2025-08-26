Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Heartland Championship: Record win to West in battle of the Coast at Ruatōria; Rams beat Poverty Bay at Taupō

By Ben O'Brien-Leaf
Gisborne Herald·
5 mins to read

Poverty Bay No 8 Uini Fetalaiga had a powerhouse Heartland Championship opening game against Ngāti Porou East Coast and continued that form in their second-round 47-26 loss to King Country in Taupō on Saturday, scoring a try. Photo / Paul Rickard

Poverty Bay No 8 Uini Fetalaiga had a powerhouse Heartland Championship opening game against Ngāti Porou East Coast and continued that form in their second-round 47-26 loss to King Country in Taupō on Saturday, scoring a try. Photo / Paul Rickard

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

It’s a bird, it’s a plane...

So went the 1941 Superman radio drama and subsequent television series and such was the men-of-steel performance of West Coast against the Ngāti Porou East Coast Kaupoi in their week-two Heartland Championship match at Enterprise Cars Whakarua Park in Ruatōria on Saturday.

Up 26-21

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save