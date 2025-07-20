Advertisement
Hamilton too strong for Gisborne in Super 8 secondary school rugby

By Ben O'Brien-Leaf
It took 44 minutes, but Gisborne Boys' High School First XV Year 11 No 8 Samuel Fox is pictured scoring at home against Hamilton BHS in a Super 8 game won 69-5 by the visitors on Saturday. From left are Gisborne left wing Kye Symes, Hamilton lock Aiden Saxon, Fox, Hamilton reserve loosehead prop Ryan Ralph and reserve halfback Lachie Ross.

Scoreboard

At Gisborne High School Rectory, Gisborne Boys’ High School First XV 5 (Samuel Fox try) Hamilton BHS First XV 69 (Nathan Stephens 4, Alex Arnold 2, Corban Dunlop 2, Maxwell Kara, Ollie Guerin, Hakopa Paringatai tries; Jackson Botherway 4 con, Stephens 2, Paringatai con). HT: GBHS 0 HBHS 26.

