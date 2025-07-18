Stephens started on the right wing in Hamilton’s 17-7 win over reigning Super 8 champions Tauranga Boys’ College three weeks ago.
The visitors’ scrum anchor Liam Van Der Heyden will play his 53rd game, centre Guerin his 51st and captain and blindside flanker Alex Arnold his 43rd against GBHS. Hamilton have nine returning players in their ranks.
They won their first Super 8 game of the season 49-15 over New Plymouth, but then lost their next three - 21-19 to Palmerston North, 34-28 to Rotorua (a Moascar Cup clash) and Napier 40-29.
They are sitting fifth on the table - headed by Palmerston North - while Gisborne are bottom with a record of one win (over Napier) and four losses.
Gisborne pushed seventh-placed Auckland 1A competition side St Peter’s College to the brink in Epsom last Saturday.
The visitors came from behind to lead 26-24 after 65 minutes in miserable weather. St Peter’s prevailed 34-26 to retain the Torrie-Srhoj Cup they have held since 2014, and complete a clean sweep in the four-game fixture.
St Peter’s Second XV beat Gisborne 89-14, their Under-14s won 54-0 and the U15s won 39-10.
Gisborne First XV head coach Mark Jefferson said of their match: “It was a forward-oriented game, as dictated by the conditions, though our backs did score a good try off a chip-kick from 50m out. The others were pick-and-go tries.”
Props Kane Soto and Leaasi Tupou, and No 8 Sam Fox, were the men of the hour for the first XV but all four of the Gisborne teams showed courage and competitive spirit against bigger opposition.
Keelyn Smith is the referee for the first XV match at noon on Rectory 1, with Matt Smith and Neville Barwick his assistants.
Paul Brown will control the second XV game on No 2 at 10.30am.
Gisborne Boys’ High First XV: Kane Soto, Max Hammond, Joshua Aukuso, Zandre Viljoen, Storm De Thier, Sione Kaliopasi, James McKay (c), Samuel Fox, James Hamblyn, Ruan Ludwig, Kye Symes, Timuaki Stewart, Manawanui Stewart, Maioha Waru, David Gray. Res: Tomasi Mataele, Leaasi Tupou, Tahana Bristowe, Frazor Wainohu, Kruze Pomana, Coen-Theros Brown, Anakin Ormsby-Cairns.
Hamilton Boys’ High First XV: Deon Fifita, Kaden Tohia, Liam Van Der Heyden, Aiden Saxon, Kent Mills, Alex Arnold (c), Caleb Grice, Corban Dunlop, George Roose, Jackson Botherway, Cullen Parai, Maxwell Kara, Ollie Guerin, Toby Wales, Hakopa Paringatai. Res: Noah Walker, Ryan Ralph, Bailey Dent, Tom Foote, Lachie Ross, Carson Hunter, Nathan Stephens.
GBHS Second XV: Sidney Ratima, Kahu Crawford, Te Ratahi Hills, Felix Sparks, Nevaryn Rewita, James Maynard-Wilson, Taine Poole (c), Maddy Symes, Leyton Hall, Jake Kara, Jimmy Tufunga, Apairoa Pokoati, Tane-Boy Haerewa, Anthony Tupa, Jerakye Dygas. Res: Ocean Fleming-Edwards, Naera Wyllie, Chris Maraki, Joel Pearse, Flynn Morrissey, Jeremy Bryant, Rayn Hartkopf.
HBHS Second XV: Harlo Lawson (c), Masami Kawai, Tevita Halauafu, Ollie Barnett, Ben Morris, Hunter Hammond, Ethan Hyatt, Isaiah Edwards, Miller Sturm, Kiwa Rata, Koewyn Kearins-Te Whare, Israel Marshall-Moore, Ezaiah Solomon, Hemi Peachey, Wakatiwai Parai. Res: Nikau Collins, Kerry Higgins, Luka Moala, Amos Evans, Carlos Nordstrom, Meguru Nagafuku, Liam De Har-Elliott.