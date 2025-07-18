Tomasi Mataele makes a strong run for Gisborne Boys' High First XV in a Super 8 game against Rotorua Boys' High. Gisborne host Hamilton Boys' High at the Rectory fields on Saturday. Photo / Paul Rickard

Tomasi Mataele makes a strong run for Gisborne Boys' High First XV in a Super 8 game against Rotorua Boys' High. Gisborne host Hamilton Boys' High at the Rectory fields on Saturday. Photo / Paul Rickard

Nothing worth having in rugby is easy to get.

And the Gisborne Boys’ High School First XV is acutely aware of that going into their noon clash with 2024 Super 8 runners-up Hamilton Boys’ High School at the Rectory fields on Saturday.

Gisborne have not beaten Hamilton - holders of the Vesty Thomas Cup, played for between the sides - since 2012, and HBHS head coach and old boy Cameron Moorby and his posse can’t wait to pick up the cudgels again.

“We always get a warm welcome when we come to Gisborne, and we know that when we make the trip, we’ll have to play the whole town,” said Moorby, who served as assistant coach to four-time SANIX World Rugby Youth Invitational Tournament winner Nigel Hotham.

“We have a bigger pack this season than we in did 2024, plus slick skills in the midfield with Max Kara, Ollie Guerin, and electricity off the bench in Nathan Stephens.”