Gisborne showjumping and showhunter riders have had a successful start to the year at competitions outside the district.

Georgie Coop, riding Barney Rubble, placed first in the pony 1.15 metres at the Central and Southern Hawke’s Bay Jumping Show at Dannevirke. Coop and Zola won the style prize for NZ Warmblood six-year-old horses, and Zola placed in several showhunter classes.

Also competing at Dannevirke, Ella Rouse and her pony MJK Piece of Cake won the 90 centimetres class.

A large contingent of Gisborne riders competed at the Eastern Bay Showjumping and Showhunter Show at Te Teko.

Isobel Bevitt and Mangatu Solar Eclipse picked up their second win in the Pony Grand Prix Series.