Great start to 2025 for Gisborne riders

By John Gillies
Gisborne Herald·
2 mins to read

Isobel Bevitt guides Mangatu Solar Eclipse over a jump at the Eastern Bay Showjumping and Showhunter Show at Te Teko. The combination picked up their second win in the Pony Grand Prix Series. Photo / Stacey Maaka

Gisborne showjumping and showhunter riders have had a successful start to the year at competitions outside the district.

Georgie Coop, riding Barney Rubble, placed first in the pony 1.15 metres at the Central and Southern Hawke’s Bay Jumping Show at Dannevirke. Coop and Zola won the style prize for NZ Warmblood six-year-old horses, and Zola placed in several showhunter classes.

Also competing at Dannevirke, Ella Rouse and her pony MJK Piece of Cake won the 90 centimetres class.

A large contingent of Gisborne riders competed at the Eastern Bay Showjumping and Showhunter Show at Te Teko.

Isobel Bevitt and Mangatu Solar Eclipse picked up their second win in the Pony Grand Prix Series.

Fraser Babbington, riding Glastonbury, was first-equal in the six-year-old series class. Riding HCPH Blinky Bill, he was first-equal in the five-year-old jump.

Fraser’s partner, Emma Gibson, also came home with a ribbon on her horse Midweek Martini.

Rose Kershaw and her pony My Luna Eclipse had wins and placings in the showhunter and showjumping classes.

Greer Newman had a great outing, picking up wins and placings on her ponies Sooty and Night Beetle.

Maria Atsalis, with her pony Lady Moet, and Megan Reynolds, on Indianna, also collected several placings.

Competing at the Dannevirke A&P Show, Ella Rouse, riding Halo, won the Junior Rider class and was second in the open horse 1.15m.

Annabelle Cooper, riding Arlo 11, was second in the Amateur Rider.

