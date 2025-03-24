Advertisement
Golf croquet countback win to Gisborne’s Ebbett

Gisborne Herald
Golf croquet winners and runners-up from a Barry Memorial club levels tournament. From left are open winner George Ebbett and runner-up Barb Humphrey, sponsor Jenny Virtue, and plate winner Des Chaffey and runner-up Glenis Ebbett.

George Ebbett won the open section of a golf croquet levels tournament at Barry Memorial Croquet Club’s courts, but the result was anything but clear-cut.

The tournament was for those on a handicap of 9 or higher, and for new members yet to be assigned a handicap.

As the 10-person field included players who had little croquet experience and whose ability was unknown, the competition started with an elimination round of five games.

The winners went into the open section and the losers into the plate, and competitors then played a round robin within their own section.

In the open, Barb Humphrey and Ebbett had three wins apiece and the same hoop differential of four. That meant the open winner was the person who won the round-robin game between Humphrey and Ebbett.

It was Ebbett, 7-2.

Many games ended in only one or two points between the players.

Kaye Easton had one win in the open section, but lost two games by one point and another by two points.

In the plate, Des Chaffey and Glenis Ebbett both had three wins, but Chaffey won the section by virtue of a better hoop differential of one.

Tournament organiser Ross Thomson said the tournament produced some close games and upsets. It was a new experience for those who had never played in a tournament.

Club sponsor Jenny Virtue, from The Agency, presented the prizes.

