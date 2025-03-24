Golf croquet winners and runners-up from a Barry Memorial club levels tournament. From left are open winner George Ebbett and runner-up Barb Humphrey, sponsor Jenny Virtue, and plate winner Des Chaffey and runner-up Glenis Ebbett.

Golf croquet winners and runners-up from a Barry Memorial club levels tournament. From left are open winner George Ebbett and runner-up Barb Humphrey, sponsor Jenny Virtue, and plate winner Des Chaffey and runner-up Glenis Ebbett.

George Ebbett won the open section of a golf croquet levels tournament at Barry Memorial Croquet Club’s courts, but the result was anything but clear-cut.

The tournament was for those on a handicap of 9 or higher, and for new members yet to be assigned a handicap.

As the 10-person field included players who had little croquet experience and whose ability was unknown, the competition started with an elimination round of five games.

The winners went into the open section and the losers into the plate, and competitors then played a round robin within their own section.

In the open, Barb Humphrey and Ebbett had three wins apiece and the same hoop differential of four. That meant the open winner was the person who won the round-robin game between Humphrey and Ebbett.