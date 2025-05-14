The Most Valuable Player award winners from the Gisborne Intermediate teams at the Super 11 Lightweight Rugby Festival were (from left) Tomas Warren (Taniwha), Austin Young (Gis Int A) and Braxton Briant (Giants).

For pocket rockets, it was the rugby highlight of the year.

Gisborne Intermediate School’s Super 11 Lightweight Rugby Festival drew a crowd of 800 - not including students - to the school last week for what was a superb competition involving local and Bay of Plenty students.

Three rounds of play were followed by semifinals and a thrilling grand final for the Hart Trophy - decided in golden point extra-time.

Players from eight Under-48kg teams showed quality skills, rugby sense and teamwork during a tournament facilitated by Poverty Bay Rugby Football Union with Gisborne Boys’ High School providing referees.

The Ollie Preston-led Tauranga A team were the overall winners, beating Gis Int A 3-2 in golden point time after leading 2-1 at the break in regulation play.