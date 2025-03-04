The Tairāwhiti Rising Legends for 2025 are Corbyn Wilson (left), Carlos Bramwell, Else Pauwels, Elliott Smith, Emily Petro, Taylor Newman, Rio Sasamoto and Ella Sutton. Absent are squad members Maxwell Kennedy and sister Jacqueline.

The eclectic nature of modern-day sport is reflected in the talented crop who make up the 2025 Tairāwhiti Rising Legends squad.

For the first time in its history, the Whiti Ora Tairāwhiti-selected and administered squad feature athletes from the sports of drifting and futsal.

Driver Corbyn Wilson and futsal player Elliott Smith are among the 10 “exceptional athletes” who make up the Tairāwhiti Rising Legends (TRL).

TRL remained a long-standing initiative dedicated to recognising and supporting the development of the region’s most promising sporting talent, Whiti Ora Tairāwhiti said in a statement.

This year’s squad feature a diverse mix of athletes representing a range of sports from traditional disciplines to emerging competitive arenas.