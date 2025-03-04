Advertisement
Gisborne’s Rising Legends squad for 2025 named

The Tairāwhiti Rising Legends for 2025 are Corbyn Wilson (left), Carlos Bramwell, Else Pauwels, Elliott Smith, Emily Petro, Taylor Newman, Rio Sasamoto and Ella Sutton. Absent are squad members Maxwell Kennedy and sister Jacqueline.

The eclectic nature of modern-day sport is reflected in the talented crop who make up the 2025 Tairāwhiti Rising Legends squad.

For the first time in its history, the Whiti Ora Tairāwhiti-selected and administered squad feature athletes from the sports of drifting and futsal.

Driver Corbyn Wilson and futsal player Elliott Smith are among the 10 “exceptional athletes” who make up the Tairāwhiti Rising Legends (TRL).

TRL remained a long-standing initiative dedicated to recognising and supporting the development of the region’s most promising sporting talent, Whiti Ora Tairāwhiti said in a statement.

This year’s squad feature a diverse mix of athletes representing a range of sports from traditional disciplines to emerging competitive arenas.

“The high calibre of applications this year was impressive,” Whiti Ora Tairāwhiti events lead Debbie Hutchings said.

“It’s inspiring to see such a breadth of talent, and we’re particularly excited by the inclusion of two new sports to the programme, drifting and futsal, that add to the 35 sports that have been represented across the 17 years the programme has been offered.”

Returning for another year in the programme are Maxwell Kennedy (kayaking) and Ella Sutton (surf lifesaving).

Canoe Racing NZ's Junior Athlete of the Year is among the Tairāwhiti Rising Legends new inductees. Photo / Canoe Racing NZ
Max Kennedy (back), seen here paddling with Midway clubmate Yahni Brown at the Eastern regional surf lifesaving carnival in January, is once again in the Tairāwhiti Rising Legends squad. Photo / Jamie Troughton-Dscribe Media
They will be joined by an impressive group of new inductees:

  • Carlos Bramwell (rowing)
  • Corbyn Wilson (drifting)
  • Elliott Smith (futsal)
  • Else Pauwels (cycling)
  • Emily Petro (surf lifesaving)
  • Jacqueline Kennedy (kayaking)
  • Rio Sasamoto (swimming)
  • Taylor Newman (swimming/kayaking/surf lifesaving)

Jacqueline is Maxwell’s sister.

Each athlete receives a $1000 scholarship and has access to a range of exclusive development opportunities.

“Throughout the year, they will participate in workshops covering key areas such as nutrition, mental skills, strength and conditioning, life skills and media training,” Hutchings said.

“The TRL programme continues to play a vital role in nurturing young talent, equipping them with the skills and knowledge to excel in their sporting careers.”

