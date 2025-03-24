Gisborne's Tayler Reid after the World Triathlon Cup race in Napier recently. Reid was back in action at the weekend at the Ironman 70.3 Geelong in which he placed third. Photo / @worldtriathlon/@cammackenziephotos

Gisborne's Tayler Reid after the World Triathlon Cup race in Napier recently. Reid was back in action at the weekend at the Ironman 70.3 Geelong in which he placed third. Photo / @worldtriathlon/@cammackenziephotos

Gisborne triathlete Tayler Reid finished third in his first Ironman 70.3 triathlon, held in Geelong, Australia, on Sunday.

Reid finished in 3 hours 34 minutes 39 seconds – 75s behind the winner, Jelle Geens, of Belgium, 30s behind runner-up Jake Birtwhistle, of Australia, and 10s clear of fourth placegetter Cameron Main, of Great Britain.

Coming out of the 1.9km swim, Reid’s time of 21m 36s was only a second slower than that of Australian Aaron Royle, who was first out.

Reid’s transition time of 2m 16s was four seconds slower than the fastest, and his 90km bike leg of 2h 2s was 31s slower than the fastest (that of New Zealand’s Ben Hamilton, whose cycle ride was 22s faster than the next best, but who finished 10th).

Only eventual fifth placegetter Kenji Nener, of Japan, had a faster transition to the run – 1m 25s to Reid’s 1m 31s – and in the early stages of the 21.1km run the top 10 were within touching distance of each other.