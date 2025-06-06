In scrum anchor Jesse Sweeney and first five Rico Walters, the Kiwara-coached Pirates have a hearty tight forward and skilful playmaker as captain and vice-captain respectively.

Their openside flanker Paula Tatafu was the week seven Taste One Most Valuable Player after scoring two tries against HSOB and he bagged a double against Ngatapa in week three.

They also have a quality goal-kicker in Avia Ropati, a fullback willing to run, create and finish.

That said, YMP beat Kiwara’s crew 91-0 at Barry Park on April 26 under game-day captain and No 8 Niko Lauti.

Regular skipper and rake Shayde Skudder, who played 65 minutes for Poverty Bay Weka last weekend and will be on deck for Saturday, will not be as concerned with running in 15 tries as they did in the last meeting, or with the fact that the wing three-quarters who laid on six of the 15 (Quaydon Chaffey-Kora and Tharin Cox-Peratiaki) that day are unavailable.

He will simply be trying to ensure his team keep their structure and focus against a side that collected their first point of the season in scoring five tries in their second-round clash with HSOB.

Young referee Keelyn Smith will control what could, regardless of score-line, be an intense, physical clash at Barry Park, while on Oval 1, whistle-blower Ben Holt may have a hot potato of his own to deal with.

Tapuae went on from 19-0 up to 31-0 victors over OBM at Tapuae in week three, the hosts’ MVP fullback Kyoni Te Amo and right-wing Riko Tupou both scoring twice.

This time around, the home team will start – for the first time this season – veteran props Toru Noanoa, formerly of Waikohu, and club legend Lance Dickson, who four weeks ago played his 150th game for the club.

Young prop Ratu Nairoroi, who has made great strides this season, will reinforce Noanoa, Dickson and rake Ilaisa Talebulamai from the bench.

OBM captain and lock Jordan Kingi and his second-row partner Netani Seruwaqa will add further bulk and ballast.

The only man to score a try against YMP in the 76th minute of their 35-5 win against OBM three weeks ago, game-day captain and fullback Braedyn Grant, is up for a big match.

Tapuae’s co-captains, tighthead prop Wayne Hema and halfback Kingi Te Amo, are tremendous competitors, while player-coach and first five Paoraian Manuel-Harman is a top tactician and an outstanding player.

That trio forms a leadership cast second to none.

The Green and Blacks, like OBM, have won four of their seven games.

Tapuae are in second place while OBM occupy third with two games to play before the semifinals on July 5.

The HSOB-Ngatapa duel should be good.

Ngatapa have always fielded powerful forward packs and the Green and Whites play strong, direct rugby.

From the big front row of Campbell Chrisp, Ben Johnson and Semisi Akana to skipper lock Jack Twigley and No 8 Hamish Chrisp to fullback Katera Tutua, they are all more than toilers. They are a well-prepared, committed unit from top to bottom.

They also have an excitement machine in right wing Jonathan Taylor.

“JT” is surely the quickest finisher going and he has that rare ability to leave many of the best of the rest standing still.

He and strongman Sam Hudson, who propped superbly for the Bay against the Coast on King’s Birthday weekend, are two of their club’s most influential players.

Taylor will start on Saturday; Hudson is listed in the reserves.

Referee Matt Smith’s head may spin in an effort to keep track of Taylor, and he may have to pay close attention to the method of Hudson and company.

The performance of the HSOB front row of Jody Tuhaka, Matekairoa McGuire and Xayvier Tamanui-Kingi will be of even greater importance than usual.

Conditions at Patutahi will almost certainly require careful handling of a wet ball and strict control of field position.

At set-piece, lineout ball and scrum possession, momentum generated over phases, ball retention and ball security will be of priceless value.

HSOB captain and halfback George Halley and Poverty Bay co-captain No 8 Siosiua Moala are tasked with leading the Blues’ effort away from home.

The forwards’ shape up front and the capacity to maintain discipline in defence are the winning of games in the mud.