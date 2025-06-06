Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Gisborne Herald / Sport

Gisborne’s Pirates face daunting challenge in premier club rugby heavyweights YMP

By Ben O'Brien-Leaf
Gisborne Herald·
5 mins to read

Poverty Bay co-captain Shayde Skudder is confronted by a wall of Ngati Porou East Coast sky blue in last weekend's King's Birthday derby at Ruatōria. Skudder will lead his Poverty Bay Premier side YMP into battle against Pirates on Saturday. Photo / Paul Rickard

Poverty Bay co-captain Shayde Skudder is confronted by a wall of Ngati Porou East Coast sky blue in last weekend's King's Birthday derby at Ruatōria. Skudder will lead his Poverty Bay Premier side YMP into battle against Pirates on Saturday. Photo / Paul Rickard

Little beats big when little is smart – first with the head, then with the heart.

So said South African boxing coach Geel Piet to his young protege Peter Keith in Bryce Courtenay’s novel The Power of One.

And well might Anthony Kiwara’s Kevin Hollis Glass Tūranga Pirates weigh that

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Sport

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport