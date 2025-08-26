Kahutia, with two wins on the first day, ranked third overnight.

In the fourth round, Kahutia were level, 10-10, with Bucklands Bowling Club after the 14th end, then led 12-11 on the final end, but ended up losing by one.

That meant Kahutia had to win their next match to qualify for post-section play.

They faced the Claudelands Bowling Club team of Para Blackjack Teri Blackbourn, Teri’s mother Jenny Stockford and Kerrie Lupson.

Four shots on the fourth end gave Kahutia a 4-3 lead. Then the scores were level after the fifth end. Kahutia won the next five ends but by the end of the 17th end Claudelands led 14-12.

On the last end, Kahutia held two shots when Whiteman drew a third to win the game 15-14.

In the quarterfinal, Kahutia were up against the Naenae team of Kennie Critchlow (skip), Wendy Mackie and Tina-Marie Steere.

Kahutia started well, picking up four shots on the second end. After nine ends, they led 13-4.

Then the temperature dropped dramatically for the next few ends and Naenae clawed back the deficit. When Kahutia held shots close to or touching the jack, Naenae came in to take the shot or reduce the number of shots to Kahutia.

By the end of the 17th end, Naenae led 18-15.

On the last end, Kahutia held two shots close to the jack (one was a toucher). Critchlow’s last bowl stopped less than 10 centimetres away from the two shots. Whiteman tried a weighted shot to beat Critchlow’s bowl and just touched it but failed to play it out.

Naenae advanced to the semifinals on the back of their 18-17 win.