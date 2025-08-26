Advertisement
Gisborne’s Kahutia reach quarterfinals of national champ of champs women’s triples

By Karen Pinn
Gisborne Herald·
3 mins to read

Kahutia Bowling Club combination (from left) Dayvinia Mills, Karen Pinn and skip Glenys Whiteman reached the quarterfinals of the National Champion of Champions Women's Triples in Auckland.

Kahutia Bowling Club representatives made the quarterfinals of the National Champion of Champions Women’s Triples in Auckland at the weekend.

The Naenae Bowling Club representatives beat the Kahutia club’s Glenys Whiteman (skip), Dayvinia Mills and Karen Pinn 18-17 to end the Gisborne club’s run.

Having had a bye

