The East Coast effort was led by former World Championship Tour competitor Maz’s top wave score of 8.57 out of a possible 10. White, who surfed consistently throughout the competition, scored 7.50, Jay 5.83, Pardoe 4.90 and Holly 4.83.

White anchored East Coast’s victory in the heats. The best of his two waves was an 8.33, backed up by Maz’s 7.67, Jay’s 7.10, Pardoe’s 6.10 and Holly’s 4.50 for a team score of 33.70.

That headed off Keyhole Boardriders’ (Piha) 29.76 and Waihi Beach Boardriders’ 24.33.

Jay delivered a brilliant wave in the semifinal - a 9.50 (one judge scoring it a perfect 10) - to go with White’s 7.00, Maz’s 6.40, Pardoe’s 4.10 and Holly’s 3.50 for a winning team total of 30.50.

Point were second on 24.42, Keyhole third on 22.33 and New Plymouth Surfriders fourth on 20.74.

Holly Quinn in team contest action at the New Zealand Boardrider Club Championships at Whangamata last weekend. She was part of the East Coast Surfriders Club team who placed fourth overall. Photo / PhotoCPL

A Surfing NZ media release said the final was “always going to be a battle for the ages with Bay Boardriders emerging triumphant in a nail-biting finish for their third consecutive victory.

“Tim O’Connor set the tone early with a solid 7.33, and the team followed suit with consistent scores in the 5 to 7 range across their junior, female, open and senior surfers.

“This left the other teams scrambling to catch up. Point Boardriders came closest, needing an 8.56 in the dying minutes to take the lead. Alani Morse did everything she could, finding a 5.27 and a 6 to improve her position, but it wasn’t enough.”

“We’re stoked to take it for the third time, especially with the calibre of surfers who showed up,” Bay Boardriders captain Owen Barnes said.

Rising star Jaxon Pardoe lets rip as the junior member of the East Coast Surfriders team at the New Zealand Boardrider Club Championships at Whangamata. He did his best to help the side make the championship final. Photo / PhotoCPL

“Having Maz, Jay and Holly Quinn and [Olympian] Billy Stairmand turn up made it even more special.

“It’s a huge win for us as a team. Surfing may be individual, but in this format, you’re winning for everyone.”

As the champions, Bay Boardriders have the chance to represent the country at the Usher Club World Club Championships on Australia’s Gold Coast.

Overall standings: Bay 1st, Point 2nd, Lion Rock 3rd, East Coast 4th, Māori Bay 5th, Northcoast 6th, Waihi Beach 7th, Papamoa 8th, Whangamata 9th, Keyhole 10th, Oakura 11th, New Plymouth 12th.