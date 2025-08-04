Rounds 2 and 3 in Bulls this weekend – Poverty Bay v Whanganui, 1pm, Saturday; Poverty Bay v Wairarapa Bush, 10.30am, Sunday.
Barry Cup
In Wairoa, Wairoa (holders) 10 (Kyoni Te Amo-Poki, Te Amaru Tuhi tries) Ruatōria 21 (K.C. Wilson, Corey Walker, Mahue Mauheni tries; Kris Palmer 3 con). HT: Wairoa 0 Ruatōria 0.
Ruatōria will defend Barry Cup against Tihirau Victory Club, 2pm, Sunday, Enterprise Cars Whakarua Park.
Basketball
Gisborne Basketball Association Men’s Open Grade, week 2
Setting Suns 48 (Reggie Namana 12, Luca Tong 10, Tawera Ehau 10, Panapa Ehau 4, Andy Squire 4, Sean Hovell 4) Waikohu 40 (Taylor Major 17, Jayrus Rutene 6, Braidyn Hollis 6, Dahnell Hohipa 6). Quarter 1 – 8-8; HT – Suns 26-16, Q3 – 36-30.
Cold Heartz 29 (Te Bang Watt 15, Kallan Hihi-Edwards 8) ETB Whānau 69 (Shae Abbott-Raggett 35, Eruera Ihimaera-Wikotu 10, Ezra Graham 10, Paul Graham 8, Miah Nikora 6). Q1 – ETB 22-6; HT – 34-12; Q3 – 47-21.
Raiders OG 49 (Wayne Bartram 20, Chad Rose 14, Siaki Tui 6) Hustlers 28 (Elijah Swann 12, Jovan Potter 5). Q1 – Raiders 13-12; HT – 21-13; Q3 – 36-17.
Psalms 40 (Josefo Avau Muliaga 20, Tamati Tofilau 6, Zorik Peneha 4, Charles Hughes 4) Waengapu Stallions 38 (Mason Nepe 14, Henry-Troy Kepa 8, Tumau Tuwarau 5). Q1 – Psalms 12-10; HT – 24-18; Q3 – 28-27.
Astros 30 (Logan Mason 8, Taimanaaki Gear 6, Qkylau Leach 5) Campion Cougars 40 (Owen Buchanan 11, Bjorn Raroa-Haraki 8, Felix Cowie 8, Robert Fysh 5). Q1 – Cougars 8-4; HT – 20-14; Q3 – 28-21.
Football
Tairāwhiti Championship: Smash Palace Shockers Gold 5 HSOB-Gisborne Boys’ High School 1.
Final points standings: Thistle Athletic Bobcats 36, Smash Palace Shockers Gold 33, Sunshine Brewing Wainui Sharks 32, C&G Plumbing HSOB Black Hearts 18, Versatile Gisborne Thistle 10, HSOB-GBHS 1.
Tairāwhiti Division 2, top 6: Neighbourhood Pizzeria Wainui Salty Dogs 2 Marist Shockers FC 4, Coates Associates Wainui Demons 1 Gisborne Thistle Vintage 3, Ngātapa Brandt Silkies v QRS Wairoa Athletic not available.
Final points standings: Marist Shockers FC 39, Thistle Vintage 35, Wainui Salty Dogs 27, *Wairoa Athletic 22, *Ngātapa 18, Wainui Demons 17.
*Points to be updated
Division 2, bottom 5: C&G Plumbing HSOB Eels 1 Thistle Thunder 2, Smash Palace Shockers Green 4 Heavy Equipment Gisborne United 2nds 1.
Final points standings: Thistle Thunder 18, HSOB Eels 16, Gisborne United 2nds 13, Shockers Green 12, HSOB-Campion 12.
Tairāwhiti Women: Allan Kellett Panel and Paint Thistle 6 HSOG 1, JT Contractors United Ladies 0 Gisborne Laundry Service Riverina Wainui 5, Smash Palace Shockers Red 0 Smash Palace Shockers Black 3.
Points standings: Wainui Riverina 42, *Shockers Black 37, AKP and P Thistle 23, United 17, Tatapouri Marist Gisborne Thistle AFC 15, *Shockers Red 6, HSOG 6.
*Played 15 games; other teams have played 14
Results from Central Football website