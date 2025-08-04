Advertisement
Gisborne weekend sports scoreboard

Gisborne Herald
Ruatōria sub-union team members (from left) Hone Manuel, Mahue Mauheni and co-captain Te Aotahi Tuhaka after their side defeated Wairoa 21-10 in a Barry Cup challenge in Wairoa at the weekend.

Rugby

Heartland Championship warm-up game

In Napier, Central Hawke’s Bay 26 Ngāti Porou East Coast 66. HT: CHB 19 NPEC 24.

Hurricanes Under-20 Heartland series

Round 1, in Napier: Horowhenua-Kāpiti 40 Poverty Bay 35 (Latrell Walker, Liam Beattie, Cohen Loffler, Quaydon Chaffey-Kora, Allies Rangihuna; Loffler 4 con, Kyoni Te Amo-Poki).

