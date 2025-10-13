The GBA u14 girls’ representative team. Back row, standing from left: Lara Gillies (manager), Matariki Kowhai (chaperone), Daniel Beets (coach). Second row, seated from left: Harmony Cooper, Maddison Penfold, Persia Taiapa-Matchitt, Mere Kahu Matahiki, Inia Kawhai. Front row, seated from left: Evah-Mae Beets, Mia Lewis, Genevieve Barrat, Diana Cooper, Khaleesi Hira. Photo / Ester Allen

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

The GBA u14 girls’ representative team. Back row, standing from left: Lara Gillies (manager), Matariki Kowhai (chaperone), Daniel Beets (coach). Second row, seated from left: Harmony Cooper, Maddison Penfold, Persia Taiapa-Matchitt, Mere Kahu Matahiki, Inia Kawhai. Front row, seated from left: Evah-Mae Beets, Mia Lewis, Genevieve Barrat, Diana Cooper, Khaleesi Hira. Photo / Ester Allen

The Gisborne Basketball Association Under-14 girls gave some teams from bigger cities a “wake-up call” at the Central Zone Championships.

The team, under coach Daniel Beets, manager Lara Gillies and chaperone Matariki Kowhai, played at Pettigrew Green Arena in Taradale earlier this month.

They began their B Grade campaign in the Central Zone Championships with a six-point loss (44-38) in the opening game against Taranaki Amber, and closed day one with a 44-43 win against Levin.

On day two, the Gisborne outfit beat the Hutt Valley Kotiro Teina 31-24, and in Game 4, they had quarter-final success with a 41-32 victory against Manawatū B.

A slick Hawke’s Bay outfit beat the GBA 66-15 in the 2 v 3 semifinal.