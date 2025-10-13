Finally, the GBA girls lost 37-33 against Taranaki Amber in the 3rd-4th play-off.
Maddison Penfold and Evah-Mae Beets led the U14s’ rebounding effort, with the players averaging six points per game.
Coach Beets was proud of their team spirit and output.
“My main goal was to help each individual to improve, mainly with their basic skills,” he said.
“We focused on some areas with certain players more than others, depending on what needed doing, but overall they grew individually and as a team. Having come together only six weeks before the Central Zone Championships, they gelled quickly.
“Our highlights included the win v Hutt Valley, who were at the top of our pool, and going up by a point against Levin with three seconds to play, before closing the game out.
“We gave bigger basketball cities such as New Plymouth (Taranaki) and Napier (Hawke’s Bay) a wake-up call.”