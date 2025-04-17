Gisborne Thistle were expected to be without new centreback Martin Kees against Napier Marist in Hawke’s Bay on Friday. Kees impressed on his debut for the Jags against HSOB Gisborne Boys’ High School last Saturday. He is seen here (right) contesting possession with Boys’ High skipper Shai Avni. Photo / Paul Rickard

Gisborne teams again face uphill battles fielding competitive teams for away matches in Eastern Premiership football this weekend.

Electrinet Thistle coach Tam Cramer is without his new centreback from Argentina, Martin Kees, against Napier Marist in Hawke’s Bay on Friday and was still waiting on the availability of Vanuatuan pair Junior Jimmy and Samson Hotas.

Goalkeeper Mark Baple is also unavailable for the trip south.

Prolific goalscorer Jimmy Somerton is set to play, along with regulars Travis White, skipper Cory Thomson, Nick Land and Argentinian midfield pair Federico Suarez and Carlos Guerra.

Thistle are second in the league, on six points, heading into Friday’s game, but only goal difference separate them from Napier Marist in fourth place.