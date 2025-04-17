Advertisement
Gisborne travelling teams face uphill battles in Eastern Premiership football

By
Sports reporter·Gisborne Herald·
2 mins to read

Gisborne Thistle were expected to be without new centreback Martin Kees against Napier Marist in Hawke’s Bay on Friday. Kees impressed on his debut for the Jags against HSOB Gisborne Boys’ High School last Saturday. He is seen here (right) contesting possession with Boys’ High skipper Shai Avni. Photo / Paul Rickard

Gisborne teams again face uphill battles fielding competitive teams for away matches in Eastern Premiership football this weekend.

Electrinet Thistle coach Tam Cramer is without his new centreback from Argentina, Martin Kees, against Napier Marist in Hawke’s Bay on Friday and was still waiting on the availability of Vanuatuan pair Junior Jimmy and Samson Hotas.

Goalkeeper Mark Baple is also unavailable for the trip south.

Prolific goalscorer Jimmy Somerton is set to play, along with regulars Travis White, skipper Cory Thomson, Nick Land and Argentinian midfield pair Federico Suarez and Carlos Guerra.

Thistle are second in the league, on six points, heading into Friday’s game, but only goal difference separate them from Napier Marist in fourth place.

Heavy Equipment Services Gisborne United also have six points going into Saturday’s game against Taradale Reserves in Taradale at 3pm but a minus-one goal difference mean they are fifth on the table.

Player-coach Josh Adams has a full crew available, apart from Jonathan Purcell, who still has work commitments. However, United are light on substitutes and a couple of injuries could have them struggling for cover. They should be too strong for Taradale, though.

HSOB Gisborne Boys’ High School face Port Hill United at the Rectory in Gisborne at 2.45pm.

Port Hill lie sixth, with a win, a draw and a loss to their name. The win was a first-up 8-3 victory over Maycenvale United, and the loss was a 4-2 defeat at the hands of Havelock North Wanderers. Maycenvale and Havelock North have both given Gisborne sides a good workout this season.

Boys’ High will need to be at the top of their form to win.

