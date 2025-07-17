Gisborne Trampoline Club athletes brought back 10 medals from the North Island championships in Auckland. Back (from left) are Porsha Warren Hillman, Mia Goldsmith and Thomas Bull. Front: Ava-Raey Haley, Ormond Hope and Addison Pickering. Photo / Ashtra Hillman

Gisborne trampolinists in the medals at North Island champs

Six athletes from Gisborne Trampoline Club contested the North Island championships in Auckland and returned with 10 medals – one gold, eight silver and a bronze.

Porsha Warren Hillman, competing in the FIG International Junior division, won silver on trampoline and gold in double mini tramp (DMT).

Porsha is up against older children in her division, which gives her the competition she needs to help prepare her for international events.

Paired with Hannah van Schalkwyk from Christchurch, Porsha also collected silver in synchronised trampoline in the same FIG Junior division.

Mia Goldsmith had an excellent competition, winning silver on trampoline and DMT in the 15-plus age group.