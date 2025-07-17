Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Gisborne trampolinists in the medals at North Island champs

Gisborne Herald
2 mins to read

Gisborne Trampoline Club athletes brought back 10 medals from the North Island championships in Auckland. Back (from left) are Porsha Warren Hillman, Mia Goldsmith and Thomas Bull. Front: Ava-Raey Haley, Ormond Hope and Addison Pickering. Photo / Ashtra Hillman

Gisborne Trampoline Club athletes brought back 10 medals from the North Island championships in Auckland. Back (from left) are Porsha Warren Hillman, Mia Goldsmith and Thomas Bull. Front: Ava-Raey Haley, Ormond Hope and Addison Pickering. Photo / Ashtra Hillman

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Six athletes from Gisborne Trampoline Club contested the North Island championships in Auckland and returned with 10 medals – one gold, eight silver and a bronze.

Porsha Warren Hillman, competing in the FIG International Junior division, won silver on trampoline and gold in double mini tramp (DMT).

Porsha

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save