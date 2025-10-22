On double mini trampoline for the 11/12-year age group, Porsha was eight marks ahead of the field in first place.

On the tumbling floor, she collected silver in the 11/12-year age group.

At the nationals prizegiving, Porsha was presented with the Gerry O’Brien Junior International Women’s Trampoline Cup, which goes to the trampoline winner in that category.

This was the first nationals at which she competed in the FIG International class. FIG stands for Fédération Internationale de Gymnastique, or the International Gymnastics Federation.

In the age group for girls 15 and over, Mia Goldsmith won silver on double mini and was seventh on trampoline.

Hugo Thorpe, competing at his first national champs, won bronze in the 9/10-year boys’ trampoline, performing his routine with confidence.

Other results –

Trampoline – 9/10yr boys: Ormond Hope placed fourth, Cody Swift 14th.

9/10 girls: Addison Pickering sixth, Ava Raey Haley 17th.

11/12 boys: Thomas Bull sixth, Rongokako Nepe-Apatu eighth.

15-plus girls: Mia Goldsmith sixth.

Double mini trampoline – 9/10 girls: Addison Pickering 10th.

11/12 boys: Thomas Bull fourth, Rongokako Nepe-Apatu eighth.

Tumbling – 13-plus girls: Bella Campbell-Reidy fifth.