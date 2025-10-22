Advertisement
Gisborne trampolinists bring back five medals from nationals

Marilyn Callahan
Gisborne Trampoline Club athletes brought back five medals from the national gymnastics championships in Henderson, Auckland. The medal winners are Mia Goldsmith (left, silver), Porsha Warren Hillman (two gold, one silver, and the Gerry O’Brien Junior International Women’s Trampoline Cup) and Hugo Thorpe (bronze). Photo / Ashtra Warren Hillman

A 10-strong Gisborne Trampoline Club contingent brought back five medals from the national gymnastics championships.

They were part of the Hawke’s Bay-Poverty Bay team who contested the Xtreme Productivity New Zealand Gymnastics Championships in Henderson, Auckland.

The Gisborne competitors returned with two gold medals, two silver and one bronze.

