In round 2 last Saturday, he was overall winner.

These results gave him the series lead on 193 points – 16 ahead of second-placed Wu.

Rounds 3 and 4 are at Meremere Drift Park from December 13 to 15.

MSC Challenge was started in 2006 in Japan by Kazuhiko Iwata.

It is a feeder series to the top-tier Formula Drift Japan competition also founded by Iwata.

Toting the Formula Drift Japan licence that came with his MSC Challenge NZ success last year, Corbyn – accompanied by his father Shaun – visited Japan for two and a half weeks in April this year.

The aim was to make connections that would help in any foray into big-time drifting in Japan.

One of those connections was an introduction to Formula Drift Japan founder Iwata.

“From that trip, we know what we have to do in New Zealand to achieve our goals in Japan,” Wilson said.

First up is the MSC Challenge NZ.

Then in late January comes the first round of D1NZ - the national drifting championship series. Corbyn intends to contest all four rounds.

“That goes all round the country,” he said. “You don’t necessarily have to win it to qualify for the next level.

“It has two sections - Pro and Pro-Sport. I’m going into Pro-Sport ... the cars have 235-millimetre tyres compared with the Pro class, which has 265mm tyres.

“I aim to move up to Pro-Sport, then to Pro and then to Japanese competition. I’d rather go up in small increments than get blown away by going into the higher levels straightaway.”

Corbyn’s sporting background includes ministocks and judo.

“I did judo for seven years,” he said. “I gave it up when I was 12, once I started with the cars. I did both for a year, then had to choose one or the other.”

His family has a passion for performance cars of all makes and sizes, and his first motorised vehicle was a motorbike.

A move into speedway ministocks was accompanied by plenty of success across three years of competition all over the North Island.