In the second two-dayer, versus Wellington, ND went with a new pair of opening bowlers — Gray and Counties-Manukau’s Trent McVeigh. They did an excellent job, with Gray unlucky not to take a wicket while bowling two maidens in a four-over spell in which he conceded only eight runs.

He did not bowl in the third innings or bat in the fourth innings of the match ND won by seven wickets but had the lowest economy rate — 1.46 runs an over — of any bowler in the competition in the two-day format.

In round 3, a 50-over game against Central Districts at Lincoln, Gray, batting at No 11, was the last man to fall with four balls remaining as CD won by 16 runs.

Gray took the new ball again in the second one-dayer against Auckland, a five-run win to the Aucklanders.

Last July, ND Cricket pathways and talent manager Brett Sorrenson invited Gray to join the ND Academy, which he accepted.

The academy is a stepping stone for players with the potential to play first-class cricket.

While travelling home from the ND Youth Rangatahi tournament in Whangarei, where he played for Northern Māori, Gray got a call from Sorrenson, who informed him of his selection in the ND U17 squad.

Gray had proved himself as an ND Academy and Northern Māori player at tournament level and was selected on that basis.

At Whangarei, though injured and unable to bowl for Māori, he displayed his all-round ability by scoring 24 at the top of the order against Bay of Plenty Coastlands.

Gray was also selected for the Aotearoa Māori Schoolboys team for the Rangatahi Cricket Festival at Cornwall Park in Auckland in January. He bowled superbly, taking 1-19 in their round 1 win over Pasefika U19s.

Former ND Cricket pathway and talent coach Keegan Russell, now a national performance pathway coach at Cricket Scotland, took Gray for one-on-one training sessions in Gisborne fortnightly and oversaw sessions involving him in the Poverty Bay Youth and Emerging Rangatahi squads.

The pair worked hard during and after the U17 national tournament.

In addition to one-on-one sessions, he took part in workshops, had access to a range of online support services and received playing opportunities.

“Johny has had a hugely exciting season. It’s been great to see one of our great young cricketers make the most of his opportunities,” Russell said.

“He had a busy pre-season, put in a lot of work to make sure that he hit the competition phase running, and that paid off with his gains as a bowler in pace and consistency.

“It’s been great to see Johny grow on and off the field this season, and that’s a credit to the work and effort he’s put into his game.”

Gray, twin brother Marcus and older brothers Te-Reimana (19) and David (17) are all good cricketers. Johny, Marcus and David played together in the GBHS First XI in the season just gone.

Gray’s earliest sporting memories include playing against his multi-talented brothers in the backyard.

Te-Reimana was on the right wing for the NZ Heartland U20 rugby team last year while David is in the Gisborne Boys’ High School First XV and Marcus has found his niche in golf — debuting for Tairāwhiti at the national interprovincial at just 14 in 2023 and making the squad again last year.

Gray began playing hardball cricket at Te Hapara School and played his first competitive cricket for the Sonrise Christian School team, who, in 2020 and 2021, qualified for the ND finals of the NZ primary schoolboys competition as Poverty Bay champions.

He will still be eligible for ND U17 selection next season.

Gray counts lion-hearted former Black Caps paceman Neil Wagner among his inspirations, having read his book All Out.

As to his own cricketing philosophy and approach to the game, it’s simple: “I just want to bowl as fast as I can and take my cricket as far as I can.”