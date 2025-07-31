Entries were up on last year, with Poverty Bay and Tauranga having the largest number.
The event was a great build-up to junior events coming up in the next month – the Membery Pearce junior representative team event, the national junior singles and the New Zealand secondary school competition.
In other PBEC indoor bowls news, family and fun were the themes for the day in the White Family Pairs.
The tournament, dating back to 1996, is designed to get families playing together.
The White family donated a trophy and this year’s event was sponsored by Kevin White.
The winners were Matthew Foster and mother Karyn Foster, who beat brothers-in-law Malcolm Trowell and Mike Foster (Matthew’s dad and Karyn’s husband) in the nine-end final.
Matthew and Karyn got out to the best of starts to lead 4-0 after three ends.
Trowell and Mike Foster got their act together to level it 5-5 after six ends, then took a one-shot lead on the seventh end.
Matthew and Karyn responded with a great eighth end to score five shots and added one shot on the ninth end for an 11-6 victory.