Lytton High student Adam Rickard is the 2025 North Island secondary schools indoor bowls singles champion.

Gisborne students in the medals at NI indoor bowls tournament

Lytton High student Adam Rickard was top of the class at the North Island secondary schools indoor bowls championship last weekend.

He was part of a contingent of 12 Poverty Bay East Coast junior bowlers who travelled to Tauranga for the event.

Richard won the singles title, beating top Tauranga junior Matthew Spargo (Tauranga Boys’ College) 12-9 in the final.

It was a closely fought battle, with Adam ahead 10-9 leading into the final end, where he drew two great bowls to secure victory.

Jaykwan Casey (Gisborne Boys’ High) also qualified for the post-section rounds, while Jakeb Te Kani-Brown (Lytton High) edged Sean Haskins (Gisborne Boys’ High) to win the consolation title.