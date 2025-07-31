Advertisement
Gisborne students in the medals at NI indoor bowls tournament

By Coralie Campbell-Whitehead
Lytton High student Adam Rickard is the 2025 North Island secondary schools indoor bowls singles champion.

Lytton High student Adam Rickard was top of the class at the North Island secondary schools indoor bowls championship last weekend.

He was part of a contingent of 12 Poverty Bay East Coast junior bowlers who travelled to Tauranga for the event.

Richard won the singles title, beating top

