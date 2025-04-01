“Glen [Paris] drove the wheels off that little car of his,” said Gisborne Speedway Club president Clyde McGrory, the race promoter on the night. “It was a fine effort to get those results.

Glen Paris had a Gisborne Speedway Club night to remember on Saturday, winning the Saloon Car Champ of Champs and placing third in the Phil Walsh Memorial race. Photo / Awapuni Speedway Facebook page

“Rodney [McIndoe] came back from the South Island a totally different driver. You could see the benefit and experience he gained down south on Saturday night.”

It was a top night of exciting racing across all classes, he said.

“We’ve had so much positive feedback from people who said it was one of the best meetings they have been to.”

The super saloon component of the meeting was called off because of insufficient numbers.

“It’s very disappointing, but it’s to do with the finances - the cost of competing in speedway. People really pick and choose where they go now.

“We ended with only four entries in the super saloons on Friday night after initially having six, so we were left with no option but to call the supers off,” McGrory said.

“The limited saloons more than made up for it, though ... they produced some excellent racing.”

McGrory said another highlight was the return of the sidecars.

Hawke’s Bay’s Craig Boaler (27B) was the winner of the Sidecar Champ of Champs, ahead of Palmerston North’s Willy Jensen (13P) and Gisborne’s Clive Ireland (56G).

The Law Cartmell Memorial for sidecars was won by Jensen, with Ireland second and Palmerston North’s James Gerrard (57P) third.

“It was fantastic to have them back and nine of the [side racers] we had were all keen to come back next summer,” McGrory said. “We had so many good comments from them about how fast and smooth our track is.”

Among them was former Gisborne sidecar racer Rob Miller on board 8P.

“I miss this track and we want to come here more often next season,” said Miller, who for several seasons has been based in Palmerston North, where he works as a fibre-glasser.

This season, Miller has won the East Coast champs and Hawke’s Bay champs and was second in the Manawatu champs.

A sizeable youth ministocks field put on a good show on Saturday night. The Mangapapa Garage ministock driver of the night went to Malachi McIndoe (81G) - Rodney’s son.

The award for youth ministock driver of the night went to Malachi McIndoe, pictured with Gisborne Speedway Club vice-president Clyde McGrory. Photo / Awapuni Speedway Facebook page

The Professional Fleet Maintenance Production Saloon Car Champ of Champs was taken out by Gregg Redington (27G), ahead of Blake Dear (37G) and Antonio McKay (17G).

The streetstock drivers left it all out on the track with aggressive driving and some good touches in their races.

The night ended with an entertaining demolition derby ramp race won by Simeon Whitley at the wheel of 111G.

“What a night,” McGrory said. “Thank you to all of our competitors and their crews who travelled to come and put on a great show for the crowd, and thanks to all of our spectators.”

The club’s final meeting of the season is a doubleheader on April 11 and 12, with a fireworks show to finish it all off on the Saturday night.