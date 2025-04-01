“We’ve had so much positive feedback from people who said it was one of the best meetings they have been to.”
The super saloon component of the meeting was called off because of insufficient numbers.
“It’s very disappointing, but it’s to do with the finances - the cost of competing in speedway. People really pick and choose where they go now.
“We ended with only four entries in the super saloons on Friday night after initially having six, so we were left with no option but to call the supers off,” McGrory said.
“The limited saloons more than made up for it, though ... they produced some excellent racing.”
McGrory said another highlight was the return of the sidecars.
Hawke’s Bay’s Craig Boaler (27B) was the winner of the Sidecar Champ of Champs, ahead of Palmerston North’s Willy Jensen (13P) and Gisborne’s Clive Ireland (56G).
The Law Cartmell Memorial for sidecars was won by Jensen, with Ireland second and Palmerston North’s James Gerrard (57P) third.
“It was fantastic to have them back and nine of the [side racers] we had were all keen to come back next summer,” McGrory said. “We had so many good comments from them about how fast and smooth our track is.”
Among them was former Gisborne sidecar racer Rob Miller on board 8P.