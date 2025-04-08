Gisborne BMX Club travelling riders had an outstanding summer of competition. Meeting at the club track were Jax Nepia-Anderson (left, 9), Justin Nepia, Phill Gill, Cael Smith, 14, Reave Nepia-Anderson, 14, Sherilyn Anderson and Asher Nepia-Anderson, 13. Photo / John Gillies

Gisborne BMX Club members are celebrating an outstanding summer racing season for their riders.

“From the Oceania Championships in New Plymouth to the BMX nationals in Invercargill, our athletes have showcased incredible skill, determination and sportsmanship, making us incredibly proud,” club secretary Amy England said.

“At the Oceania Championships in February, five of our riders took on the best competitors from across New Zealand, Australia and the Pacific.

“Jax Nepia-Anderson made the step up from sprocket racing to challenge class, earning an impressive 17th place in the 9-year boys category.

“Asher Nepia-Anderson battled fiercely to secure fourth place in the 14-year girls division, while Reave Nepia-Anderson demonstrated her exceptional talent, finishing fourth in the 15-year girls grade after a weekend of consistent top finishes in heats.