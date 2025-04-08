Advertisement
Gisborne riders celebrate outside success

Gisborne BMX Club travelling riders had an outstanding summer of competition. Meeting at the club track were Jax Nepia-Anderson (left, 9), Justin Nepia, Phill Gill, Cael Smith, 14, Reave Nepia-Anderson, 14, Sherilyn Anderson and Asher Nepia-Anderson, 13. Photo / John Gillies

Gisborne BMX Club members are celebrating an outstanding summer racing season for their riders.

“From the Oceania Championships in New Plymouth to the BMX nationals in Invercargill, our athletes have showcased incredible skill, determination and sportsmanship, making us incredibly proud,” club secretary Amy England said.

“At the Oceania Championships in February, five of our riders took on the best competitors from across New Zealand, Australia and the Pacific.

“Jax Nepia-Anderson made the step up from sprocket racing to challenge class, earning an impressive 17th place in the 9-year boys category.

“Asher Nepia-Anderson battled fiercely to secure fourth place in the 14-year girls division, while Reave Nepia-Anderson demonstrated her exceptional talent, finishing fourth in the 15-year girls grade after a weekend of consistent top finishes in heats.

“JT Nepia achieved an extraordinary clean sweep in the 45-to-49 male 20-inch-wheel category, winning all his motos [heats] and the final. Sherilyn Anderson also delivered a fantastic performance, placing fourth in the 45-49 female cruiser class.”

Last month, at the BMX nationals in Invercargill, Phill Gill earned an NZ3 ranking with his third-place finish in the 45-49 male 20-inch-wheel category after stellar finishes throughout the event.

Cael Smith had good form before the nationals, finishing second in the under-17 male pump track racing at Crankworx Rotorua. However, a crash during pre-nats racing prevented him from competing at the nationals. He is expected to be back in action soon.

England said the Gisborne BMX Club congratulated riders on their efforts and invited people to visit the club’s track in Lytton Rd, near the bridge, to watch racing and perhaps have a go themselves.

For more information about joining Gisborne BMX Club, go to www.sporty.co.nz/gisbornebmx/Home or the club’s Facebook page.

