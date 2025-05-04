Horouta had a strong presence in the 8km J19 race, accounting for six of the 15 starters and four of the top six placings.

Kaiarahi Brooking-Haapu, Cheidan Moetara and Marnie Toloa were third, fourth and sixth respectively. Moetara was the only starter in her class in the race for ruddered craft.

Akayshia Williams, of Horouta Waka Hoe Club, won the W1 open women's 16km race at the Waka Ama New Zealand long-distance nationals at Porirua.

Williams won the 16km open women’s race for rudderless waka in one hour 26m 55.2s, 3m 6.2s ahead of runner-up Te Rina Leubert of Taupō Waka Ama Club.

In January, Williams completed the open women’s 250m/500m double at the sprint champs.

Horouta chairman Walton Walker said he was particularly impressed with the number of J16 entries from the club.

Many of these paddlers had not experienced long-distance racing or sea conditions before they started training for these championships.

Long-distance racing gave them another option, alongside the sprint champs in January. Apart from the long-distance nationals, opportunities to race in open water came up throughout the year and it would be good to prepare young paddlers for them.

Tairāwhiti two- and six-person teams also tasted success at Porirua.

For Horouta, Simmy Taitapanui and Penny Scragg continued their good form with a win in the W2 senior master women’s race, while Keri Ngatoro and Gaibreill Wainohu, in the open women, Greg Ross and Kaye Ross in the senior master mixed, Riria Ata and Tutemakoha Kemp in the J16 women and Kyan Ayton and Kane Soto in the J19 men all won their W2 classes.

In W6 competition, master mixed crew Wainui won their class.

Riann Tawhai (front) and Cornelis Du Preez, competing as Waimata for Mareikura Waka Ama Club, tackle the W2 J16 mixed race over eight kilometres in the Waka Ama NZ long-distance nationals at Porirua. Photo / Waka Ama NZ

For Mareikura Waka Ama Club, W6 J16 mixed crew Puna Ariki won their class, as did Cornelius Du Preez and Jacobus Du Preez in the W2 J16 men and Jacobus Du Preez and Mereana Maxwell in the W2 J16 mixed.

Both clubs had strong performances in the minor placings and some paddlers performed creditably as guest competitors for other clubs.

Taiau Waka Ama paddlers also contested the W6 open men’s and open women’s events.

Waka Ama New Zealand long-distance national championship results from Porirua, with Tairāwhiti connections (W6 crew members named for top-three finishes) were:

Race 1

W1 (ruddered), golden master men, 8km: Gordon Aston (Waka Ama o Whakatane) 59m 11.7s, 13th of 15 starters.

W1 (rudderless), golden master women, 8km: Raipoia Brightwell (Mareikura Waka Ama Club) 56m 30s, fifth of nine; Debbie Horsfall (Horouta Waka Hoe Club) 58m 27.2s, sixth.

W1 (rudderless), J19 women, 8km: Hine Brooking (Horouta) 48m 39.2s, first of 15; Kaiarahi Brooking-Haapu (Horouta) 49m 40.1s, third; Cheidan Moetara (Horouta) 50m 3.4s, fourth; Marnie Toloa (Horouta) 50m 30.1s, sixth; Taylynn Morete (Horouta) 51m 42.9s, ninth; Ella August (Horouta) 54m 3.7s, 13th.

W1 (ruddered), master men, 16km: Aden Waikari (Horouta) 1h 30m 18.5s, fourth of nine.

W1 (rudderless), master women, 16km: Vesna Radonich (Horouta) 1h 33m 50.5s, second of nine.

W1 (rudderless), open women, 16km: Akayshia Williams (Horouta) 1h 26m 55.2s, first of eight; Sieda Tureia (Horouta) 1h 42m 17s, seventh.

W1 (ruddered), senior master men, 16km: Dale Koia (Horouta) 1h 30m 6.9s, third of 10.

W1 (rudderless), senior master women, 16km: Atareta Kemp (Horouta) 1h 42m 11.7s, second of five.

W1 (rudderless), under-23 women, 16km: Melrose Morete (Horouta) did not finish.

W2, J19 men, 8km: K & K (Kyan Ayton and Kane Soto, Horouta) 43m 27.5s, first of two.

W2, open men, 16km: The Campbells (Bruce Campbell and Mairangi Campbell, Horouta) 1h 24m 0.3s, sixth of six.

Race 2

W1 (rudderless), golden master men, 8km: David Crewe (Horouta) 49m 19.3s, seventh of 11.

W1 (ruddered), golden master women, 8km: Sonia Stewart (Horouta) 54m 4.1s, fifth of 12; Carolyn Hodgkinson (Mareikura) 56m 46.8s, ninth.

W1 (ruddered), J19 women, 8km: Cheidan Moetara (Horouta) 53m 29.7s, first, only starter in class.

W1 (rudderless), J19 men, 8km: Jack Gifford (Hei Matau Paddlers) 42m 38.6s, second of 13; Marlin Toloa (Manukau Outrigger Canoe Club) 43m 6s, fourth; Kane Soto (Horouta) 45m 19.2s, eighth.

W2, golden master mixed, 8km: B & B (Barry Hyland and Bridgitte Pitkethley, Horouta) 46m 10.2s, second of six.

W2, master mixed, 16km: John & Ves (John Marks and Vesna Radonich, Horouta) 1h 26m 28.6s, second of four; Kare (Rebecca Hoani and Jason Hulena, Horouta) 1h 26m 36.6s, third.

W2, open women, 16km: Kerry & Keri (Keri Ngatoro and Gaibreill Wainohu, Horouta) 1h 28m 19.5s, first of three.

W2, senior master mixed, 16km: Ross & Ross (Greg Ross and Kaye Ross, Horouta) 1h 22m 28.9s, first of five.

W2, senior master women, 16km: Simpenny (Penny Scragg and Simmy Taitapanui, Horouta) 1h 29m 16.3s, first of five.

W2, J19 women, 8km: Hine & Marnie (Hine Brooking and Marnie Toloa, Horouta) 46m 6.1s, second of three.

Race 3

W6, J16 men, 8km: Ngaru Moana (Horouta) 41m 52.9s, fifth of six.

W6, J16 mixed, 8km: Puna Ariki (Mareikura: Cornelis Du Preez, Jacobus Du Preez, Charlotte Kingsford, Mereana Maxwell, Losiane Toupili, Maiangi Windybank) 42m 52.9s, first of seven; Kopututea (Horouta: Ana Ata, Eunacee Kopa, Ryu Maukau-Haapu, Aniwa Mikaio, Kaea Moetara, Victor Murray) 43m 34.1s, second.

W6, J16 women, 8km: Puhi Kaiariki (Horouta: Riria Ata, Tutemakoha Kemp, Christibel Mackenzie, Bentley Morice-Munro, Nalani Tuhoe, Pyper Wainohu) 43m 52.3s, second of 11; Pipitaiari (Horouta: Saydie-Jay Biddle, Rhylee Keepa, Charlee Mackey, Ibanez Te Pairi, Makuini Wyllie, Tiaki Wyllie-Ritchie) 46m 0.6s, third; Hinehakirirangi (Mareikura) 48m 11.4s, fifth; Uekaha (Horouta) 58m 55.7s, 11th.

W6, short course open mixed, 8km: Marei All Day (Mareikura) 46m 59.5s, fourth of seven.

Race 4

W1 (ruddered), J16 men, 8km: Kaea Moetara (Horouta) 56m 6.1s, fifth of seven.

W1 (ruddered), J16 women, 8km: Mereana Maxwell (Mareikura) 1h 7m 13.8s, fifth of six.

W2, J16 men, 8km: Mareikura (Cornelis Du Preez and Jacobus Du Preez, Mareikura) 46m 55.2s, first of three; Shacky Brae (Brae Birch-Tuapawa and Jackson Robin-Smith, Horouta) 48m 37.8s, third.

W6, golden master mixed, 16km: Ikahoea (Horouta: Mihi Aston, David Crewe, Ken Henry, Whetumarama Mita, Sonia Stewart, Whitu Turipa) 1h 23m 56.5s, second of six.

W6, master mixed, 24km: Wainui (Horouta: Rebecca Hoani, Jason Hulena, Katerina Ngarimu, Steve Ransby, Liz Tupuhi, Aden Waikari) 1h 57m 58.8s, first of nine.

W6, open mixed, 24km: Malolo Magic (Horouta: Atareta Kemp, John Marks, John Moetara, Vesna Radonich, Jason Tuapawa, Sieda Tureia) 1h 58m 53.8s, second of eight.

Race 5

W1 (rudderless), J16 men, 8km: Rory Gifford (Horouta) 52m 40.1s, 14th of 29; Paeko Kemp (Horouta) 1h 55s, 24th.

W1 (rudderless), J16 women, 8km: Hevani Toupili (Mareikura) 57m 52.2s, third of 24; Ibanez Te Pairi (Horouta) 1h 4m 30.7s, ninth; Pyper Wainohu (Horouta) 1h 4m 38s, 11th; Charlee Mackey (Horouta) 1h 5m 21.6s, 12th; Rhylee Keepa (Horouta) 1h 10m 30.3s; Manawa Clarke-Atkins (Horouta) 1h 11m 31s, 17th; Majjik Peneha (Mareikura) 1h 11m 37.5s, 18th; Rongokino Miller (Mareikura) 1h 12m 25.2s, 19th; Matiria Maurirere-Walker (Mareikura) 1h 15m 18.2s, 21st; Nixon Dewes (Horouta) 1h 23m 34.1s, 23rd; Losiane Toupili (Mareikura) DNF.

W2, J16 mixed, 8km: Taruheru (Jacobus Du Preez and Mereana Maxwell, Mareikura) 50m 36.6s, first of three; The MKs (Ngawhakahonore Matakatea and Jackson Robin-Smith, Horouta) 54m 6.3s, second; Waimata (Cornelis Du Preez and Riann Tawhai, Mareikura) 54m 23.7s, third.

W2, J16 women, 8km: Te Ata Tu (Riria Ata and Tutemakoha Kemp, Horouta) 51m 0.6s, first of four; Cm & Bm (Christibel Mackenzie and Bentley Morice-Munro, Horouta) 56m 42.6s, second.

W6, golden master women, 16km: Hine-o-Te-Moana (Mareikura: Raipoia Brightwell, Carolyn Hodgkinson, Beverley Murray, Bridgitte Pitkethley, Christina Stockman, Denise Tapp) 1h 35m 19.3s, third of 11; Hinewaiariki (Horouta) 1h 41m, sixth; Hinewaiora (Horouta) 1h 52m 1.1s, 10th.

W6, J19 women, 16km: Manawahine (Horouta: Ella August, Hine Brooking, Cheidan Moetara, Melrose Morete, Taylynn Morete, Aislinn Tahiwi, Marnie Toloa) 1h 31m 48.7s, second of five.

W6, open women, 24km: Kaiarahi Toa (Horouta) 2h 15m 24s, sixth of 13; Rerepuhitai (Taiau Waka Ama) 2h 33m 52s, 12th.

W6, senior master women, 24km: Nga Kopara Toa (Horouta: Kerry Johnston, Atareta Kemp, Kaye Ross, Penny Scragg, Simmy Taitapanui, Naomi Whitewood) 2h 13m 59s, third of 12; Wahine Whalers (Horouta) 2h 29m 6.2s, seventh.

Race 6

W6, J19 men, 16km: Tamakiterangi (Horouta: Kyan Ayton, Liam Nepe, Patarana Ranga, Kane Soto, Kaedyn Thrupp, Frazor Wainohu) 1h 15m 35.8s, third of eight; Hukataiora (Horouta) 1h 35m 2.9s, eighth.

W6, master men, 24km: Woolley Kumara (Horouta: Glenn Anderson, Paora Anderson, David Apelu, Bruce Campbell, Miha Crawford, Michael Kemp, Jake O’Connor) 1h 47m 44.6s, second of 10.

W6, open men, 24km: Taiau (Taiau) 1h 59m 11.9s, 10th of 17.