Davis also had the fastest lap of the day on the new track – 23.224s. Vizi Toroa had the fastest lap on the old track – 21.89s.

In the kids’ feature race – eight times round the track and without a joker lap – Jose Govender collected his second feature win of the season. Hard-charging Kolten Irvine was second and sister Pyper was third.

Driver of the day awards – put up by the Irvine family and 44 Creations – went to Chloe Hughes, a new driver in the kids’ rookies class, and Roger “Stirling” Moss in the big kids’ class – adults.

Drivers did timed laps at the start of competition to sort out the groups. Depending on the results, they could go up or down during the day.

The fastest racers were in A group. Davis had two wins in this group and Vita had one.

Second placings went to Moss, Vita and his dad, Mike Vita, who also had two third placings. Vizi Toroa also had a third .

Tessa Irvine had two B group wins and Shaun Barwick had one.

Barry Irvine, Logan Irvine and Dallas Wanoa each had seconds.

Evan Mooney had two thirds and Logan Irvine a third.

In the kids’ rookies class, Kolten Irvine won all three races, Govender had three second placings and Hughes was third three times.

The other kids’ class was the juniors, where Govender won all three races while Pyper Irvine had three second placings and Asha Hughes three thirds.

Action in the club champs on Sunday, February 23, starts at 9.30am. Spectators can watch free of charge. The club’s track is at Te Maanga Rd off Aerodrome Rd.