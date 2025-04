Poverty Bay Bowling Club's Geoff Pinn won the Bowls Gisborne-East Coast Centre champion of champions singles title for players with up to eight years of bowls experience.

Geoff Pinn needed a tiebreaker to break the deadlock in the final of the Bowls Gisborne-East Coast Centre champion of champions junior singles for players with up to eight years of bowls experience.

Pinn, of the Poverty Bay Bowling Club, beat Greg Flett, of Te Karaka, in a nailbiting match.

Both players won a set, so a tiebreaker was required to decide the champion.

Pinn initially had control of the shot, Flett snatched it away and then Pinn drew the shot to claim the championship.