High School Old Boys' Bryan Howard sends the ball on in front of George Halley in a Poverty Bay Premier club rugby game last year. Halley and Howard were in action for the blue and whites in their club centenary celebrations match against Ngātapa on Saturday, Howard scoring three tries in a 43-0 win. Photo / Paul Rickard

High School Old Boys' Bryan Howard sends the ball on in front of George Halley in a Poverty Bay Premier club rugby game last year. Halley and Howard were in action for the blue and whites in their club centenary celebrations match against Ngātapa on Saturday, Howard scoring three tries in a 43-0 win. Photo / Paul Rickard

It wasn’t quite one-way traffic at the weekend though it reads that way.

Earthworks Solutions High School Old Boys were superb in a 43-0 win over Larsawn Ngātapa in the Gisborne High School Old Boys centenary match at the Oval on Saturday.

On a pleasant day, before a crowd of several hundred and with young referee Joel Pearse behind the whistle, Ngātapa captain and lock Jack Twigley won the toss and his team kicked off into a southeasterly breeze.

The Wayne Ensor-coached Blues made a quick start, had the better field position and the greater share of possession in a match played in quarters in 20C heat.

The home team scored seven tries – a hat-trick to left wing Bryan Howard, and one each to openside flanker Ryan Jones, vice-captain and No 8 Siosiua Moala, first five Cohen Loffler and reserve right wing/halfback Liam Beattie. Howard kicked three conversions and fullback Matthew Proffit one.