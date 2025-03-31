It wasn’t quite one-way traffic at the weekend though it reads that way.
Earthworks Solutions High School Old Boys were superb in a 43-0 win over Larsawn Ngātapa in the Gisborne High School Old Boys centenary match at the Oval on Saturday.
On a pleasant day, before a crowd of several hundred and with young referee Joel Pearse behind the whistle, Ngātapa captain and lock Jack Twigley won the toss and his team kicked off into a southeasterly breeze.
The Wayne Ensor-coached Blues made a quick start, had the better field position and the greater share of possession in a match played in quarters in 20C heat.
The home team scored seven tries – a hat-trick to left wing Bryan Howard, and one each to openside flanker Ryan Jones, vice-captain and No 8 Siosiua Moala, first five Cohen Loffler and reserve right wing/halfback Liam Beattie. Howard kicked three conversions and fullback Matthew Proffit one.