HSOB skipper Carl Shaw was named winner of the Heikell Cup for Poverty Bay Cricket's Player of the Year at the association prize-giving on Saturday. It was one of several trophies he was collected. Photo / Paul Rickard

Horouta ruled premier club cricket over the 2024-2025 season, but the top individual honour went to High School Old Boys skipper Carl Shaw at the Poverty Bay Cricket prize-giving on Saturday.

Left-hander Shaw collected a swag of silverware for his performances, highlighted by the Heikell Cup as Men’s Player of the Year after scoring 429 runs and taking 24 wickets over all three Premier Grade competitions (Doleman Cup, Walker Shield, DJ Barry Cup).

He also won the Fraser Shield for highest batting aggregate (311 runs, not counting the Walker Shield); Stewart Cup as leading all-rounder; and Chrisp Cup for lowest bowling average (20 wickets at 8.55).

But he and his Bollywood HSOB teammates had to settle for runners-up to Moshims Spice Horouta in all three Premier competitions.

“We had a great, successful season,” Horouta captain Jagroop Singh said. “Leading a side that won three championships has been an honour. Prior to the season, we didn’t have enough players to make a Premier team and it’s been nothing less than a miracle that we were able to successfully add 20 players to our squad.