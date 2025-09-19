Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Gisborne Herald / Sport

Gisborne golfer senior club champ again 50 years after her maiden victory

Chris Taewa
Gisborne Herald·
4 mins to read

Karen Hay won her 22nd senior women's club championship crown at her home Electrinet Park course this week ... 50 years after her first. She beat Jo Kerr on the 40th hole after trailing 6-down at one stage.

Karen Hay won her 22nd senior women's club championship crown at her home Electrinet Park course this week ... 50 years after her first. She beat Jo Kerr on the 40th hole after trailing 6-down at one stage.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Gisborne golfing great Karen Hay has added another milestone to an extraordinary club championship record that surely puts her in the most elite of company worldwide.

Hay won her 22nd senior women’s club championship title at her home Electrinet Gisborne Park course this week ... 50 years after claiming her

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save