Gisborne Gladiators second at stockcar teams’ event in Hawke’s Bay

Gisborne Herald
2 mins to read

Gisborne Gladiators raced well for second at Meeanee Speedway in Hawke's Bay at the weekend. On the podium (from left) are team manager Nigel Hazelton, Kayne McDonald, Willy Stevenson, Will Kaa, Brad McGee and Lucas Hey.

Gisborne Gladiators finished a highly creditable second in the Peter Barry stockcar teams’ championships at Meeanee Speedway in Hawke’s Bay at the weekend.

The team comprised Lucas Hey (13G), Kayne McDonald (5G), Brad McGee (6G), Will Kaa (164G) and Willy Stevenson (185G).

“In race one on Saturday night after Friday was rained out, the Gladiators took on the Orange Roughies from Hawke’s Bay and had a pretty smooth run,” Gisborne Speedway Club said on social media.

“Brad, who recently won the North Island Stockcar Championship, led the race from start to finish, with his blockers doing their jobs on track to keep the opposition out of it.

“In race two against the Baypark Bulldogs from the Mount, Kayne picked off the leader of the Bulldogs and that allowed Willy (Stevenson) to go through for the race win.”

That gave the Gladiators enough points to qualify for the top four final on Sunday.

Gisborne Gladiators took second place in a stockcar teams' event in Hawke's Bay at the weekend. Gladiators Willy Stevenson (185G)and Will Kaa (164G) celebrate one of their victories. Photo / Gisborne Speedway Facebook - JC's Speedway Videos
“Their semi-final against the Stratford Stormers saw Brad go through to win after a mayhem start.”

Gisborne were up against Palmerston North Pumas in the final.

“Unfortunately, Will (Kaa) broke a steering arm early in the race and Willy (Stevenson) also picked up front-end damage.

“Despite that damage, there were promising signs throughout the race, but unfortunately flat tyres and further damage meant the Pumas took the win.

“The Gladiators said the team environment at the weekend was epic on and off the track, and they look forward to building on it as they head into the off-season.

“We cannot thank our newest team member, Kayne McDonald, enough for helping us out at the weekend.

“Thanks to Nigel Hazelton also for stepping in and managing the team, and to Towler Engineering for opening the workshop. We appreciate your support.”

