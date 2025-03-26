Gisborne Gladiators raced well for second at Meeanee Speedway in Hawke's Bay at the weekend. On the podium (from left) are team manager Nigel Hazelton, Kayne McDonald, Willy Stevenson, Will Kaa, Brad McGee and Lucas Hey.

Gisborne Gladiators finished a highly creditable second in the Peter Barry stockcar teams’ championships at Meeanee Speedway in Hawke’s Bay at the weekend.

The team comprised Lucas Hey (13G), Kayne McDonald (5G), Brad McGee (6G), Will Kaa (164G) and Willy Stevenson (185G).

“In race one on Saturday night after Friday was rained out, the Gladiators took on the Orange Roughies from Hawke’s Bay and had a pretty smooth run,” Gisborne Speedway Club said on social media.

“Brad, who recently won the North Island Stockcar Championship, led the race from start to finish, with his blockers doing their jobs on track to keep the opposition out of it.

“In race two against the Baypark Bulldogs from the Mount, Kayne picked off the leader of the Bulldogs and that allowed Willy (Stevenson) to go through for the race win.”