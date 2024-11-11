Many of the girls are in their third year of the Federation Talent Centre (FTC) programme, the team having finished third and second in the previous two years.

In defence, Madison Smith and Cleo Brenchley formed an almost impregnable partnership. They are players to watch as they head into the futsal nationals with Hawke’s Bay this year and likely college football with Gisborne Girls’ High School next year.

Goalkeeper Anahi Foothead-Walters earned special mention by keeping four clean sheets for the tournament.

Faith Reynolds and Natalie Hudson – new entries to the FTC programme – provided admirable support in defence and showed huge promise.

The team’s midfield played with commitment and a high work-rate, and showed some impressive interplay and clever use of wide areas.

Betsy Findlay shone in central midfield and won the team’s Player of the Tournament award. She scored three goals across the tournament and shared the Players’ Player award with Smith.

Findlay was well supported in the midfield by Annabelle Douglas and Pippa Keyworth, players whose tireless work, interceptions, creative play and eye for goals were invaluable.

Gisborne dominated possession in all their games. Rylee Barker was to the fore in attacking moves, and added a shade of physicality to her technical arsenal. She was named team MVP (Most Valuable Player) for the season.

As the programme progressed, the forwards developed an understanding of each other’s play, which made them a formidable force.

India Gill is new to the programme and showed huge potential. She has fast feet, is consistent in her dead-ball delivery and growing in confidence. In game one she scored a fine solo goal, which broke the tension and contributed to a result that set the tone for the tournament.

On the opposite wing, Charlie Kelleher was dogged in her ball retention and pace. She will be a loss to the district when she heads to Hawke’s Bay next year.

Not present at the tournament, but part of the programme and members of the squad, were Isobel West and Lara Pinto.

Coaches Zoe Findlay and Sheree Smith have worked with the squad over the past few years and played key roles in their development.

Smith adds this winner’s medal to those she won in the College Super League and as a player-coach in the Braybrook Cup-winning Thistle YMCA team.

In the Grade 12 boys’ division, Gisborne White finished second in the A Grade and Gisborne Red were fifth in the B Grade.

After losing to Hawke’s Bay in controversial circumstances – a disputed refereeing decision – in the group stage, Gisborne White recovered to reach the final, which they lost 2-0 to Manawatu.

Standout players in a young squad were Ariki Karehana, Timmy Ng and Charlie Allan.

Gisborne Red raised their performance levels substantially during the programme but did not make the finals.

Standout players were Henry Morris, Tiki Holden-Judd and Tom Grant.

The Gisborne Grade 13 boys were fourth in their tournament. They were in a tough and talented pool where the points were close.

A disappointing 3-1 loss to Whanganui denied them a place in the final.

However, they beat a strong Taranaki team 1-0 and produced a fine performance to draw 0-0 with eventual tournament winners Hawke’s Bay.

Standout players were Leeroy Julies-Tuhi and goalkeeper Janko (Jakes) Tester.

Gisborne’s Grade 15 boys had a tough tournament, finishing fifth. Teams were evenly matched, with older, more physically imposing sides having an edge.

A draw with Taranaki produced Gisborne’s only point, but the team competed strongly in narrow defeats. A loss to a big, physical Whanganui side ended their hopes of a finals place.

Standout players were Jack Turner - a surprise package in goal - Mako Fukushima-Hall and Leo Starck.

The Grade 16 girls finished fifth in their tournament. Their determination was impressive, and their play became more positive as the tournament progressed.

Although they did not make the finals, most of their losses were by one goal.

The highlight of their tournament was a second-day 0-0 draw with a talented and experienced Taranaki side, six of whom had played at W-League and/or Federation League level.

Standout Gisborne players were Natalie Land, Aliyah Lardelli, Lucy McDiarmid and Elliott Smith. At 14, Smith was the youngest player in the grade.