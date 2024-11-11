Gisborne's Jay Houthuijzen has made the Hawke’s Bay Futsal/Central Football Under-15 boys' team to compete at the New Zealand Youth Futsal Championships in Wellington. Photo / Yoko Houthuijzen

Gisborne's Jay Houthuijzen has made the Hawke’s Bay Futsal/Central Football Under-15 boys' team to compete at the New Zealand Youth Futsal Championships in Wellington. Photo / Yoko Houthuijzen

Six players from Gisborne have been selected to play in the New Zealand Youth Futsal Championships in Wellington next month.

All are members of Rebels Futsal Gisborne, a new futsal club already offering training sessions for teenage girls and planning to offer leagues and training for junior and youth players next year.

The players for next month’s tournament will be in a Hawke’s Bay Futsal/Central Football partnership team. Plans are in place for Rebels Futsal to be a playing partner in 2025.

Five of the six will play in the girls’ Under-15 grade. They are Gisborne Girls’ High School student Elliott Smith, Gisborne Intermediate students Madison Smith, Rylee Barker and Cleo Brenchley, and Ilminster Intermediate’s Betsy Findlay.

Gisborne Thistle and Gisborne Boys’ High player Jay Houthuijzen will play in the boys’ U15 grade.