Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Gisborne fighter to compete in Australian ‘Infliction’ series

By
Sports reporter·Gisborne Herald·
2 mins to read

Gisborne martial artist Ishtar Mackey-Huriwai (centre) at the Rangataua o Aotearoa training rooms with mother Melissa Mackey-Huriwai (left) and grandfather Taka Mackey. Ishtar is scheduled to fight Jordan Bell, aka Combat Barbie, in one of the bouts in Infliction Fight Series #37 at the Royal Pines Resort on the Gold Coast, Australia, tonight. Photo / Paul Rickard

Gisborne martial artist Ishtar Mackey-Huriwai (centre) at the Rangataua o Aotearoa training rooms with mother Melissa Mackey-Huriwai (left) and grandfather Taka Mackey. Ishtar is scheduled to fight Jordan Bell, aka Combat Barbie, in one of the bouts in Infliction Fight Series #37 at the Royal Pines Resort on the Gold Coast, Australia, tonight. Photo / Paul Rickard

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Tairāwhiti martial arts athlete Ishtar Mackey-Huriwai will fight in the Infliction Fight Series at the Royal Pines Resort on the Gold Coast in Australia tonight.

Her opponent is Jordan Bell, an experienced Muay Thai professional fighter who has been dubbed “Combat Barbie” and is the mother of a toddler.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save