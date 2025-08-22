Gisborne martial artist Ishtar Mackey-Huriwai (centre) at the Rangataua o Aotearoa training rooms with mother Melissa Mackey-Huriwai (left) and grandfather Taka Mackey. Ishtar is scheduled to fight Jordan Bell, aka Combat Barbie, in one of the bouts in Infliction Fight Series #37 at the Royal Pines Resort on the Gold Coast, Australia, tonight. Photo / Paul Rickard

Tairāwhiti martial arts athlete Ishtar Mackey-Huriwai will fight in the Infliction Fight Series at the Royal Pines Resort on the Gold Coast in Australia tonight.

Her opponent is Jordan Bell, an experienced Muay Thai professional fighter who has been dubbed “Combat Barbie” and is the mother of a toddler.

Mackey-Huriwai was New Zealand’s only representative in the demonstration sport of Muay Thai at the Paris Olympics last year.

In May this year she was part of an 11-strong New Zealand team competing at the 7th International & Thai Martial Arts Games in Bangkok.

Mackey-Huriwai won gold in pro-am Muay Thai against a Thai opponent and silver in K1 kickboxing against an American opponent in the senior 60kg division.