Her opponent in Australia tonight is a professional Muay Thai fighter who trains at the Skadi Performance gym on the Gold Coast.
Bell’s experience includes being part of a 2023 four-woman contest in which the fighters had to compete in two fights on the same night, with $10,000 at stake.
Mackey-Huriwai, 18, is the daughter of Mike Huriwai and Melissa Mackey-Huriwai, and is coached by her mother.
When she began her martial arts journey – she had her first competitive fight when she was 7 – Melissa Mackey-Huriwai’s father Taka Mackey was her coach.
Mackey was made a member of the New Zealand Order of Merit in 2020 for services to martial arts and Māori. He founded Gisborne’s Rangataua o Aotearoa martial arts club in 1977.
The name, often shortened to RoA, means “a group of warriors from New Zealand”. It is instructed in te reo Māori and incorporates kickboxing and Muay Thai.
Kickboxing differs from Muay Thai in that it forbids the use of elbows. Practitioners of Muay Thai, or Thai kickboxing, use their fists, elbows, shins and knees.
Ishtar Mackey-Huriwai, of Ngāti Porou, spent 2023 recovering from surgery to her left shoulder and regaining fitness.
At the Olympics last year she fought in the women’s under-23, under-60kg division.
Her training routine is twice a day, every day, all year round. The promotional material for her fight tonight predicts big things ... “Two elite warriors. One epic fight that could steal the whole show”.