Twenty-eight teams from around the region enjoyed a fun day last week in the Fast 5 netball tournament at Victoria Domain. Photo / Monique Forrest-McLeod

Gisborne Girls’ High School were to the fore in a successful Fast 5 netball festival at the new Victoria Domain courts.

Twenty-eight teams from 10 schools – a total of around 220 players – took part.

Pure Gangsters of Girls’ High won Pool A, Manutūkē’s MK2 won Pool B, Swag (GGHS) won Pool C and Auralicious (GGHS) won Pool D.

Students got into the spirit of the occasion by dressing up and there were several “best dressed” awards given out.

“Monique Forrest-McLeod organised a great day,” netball commentator Sherrill Beale said.