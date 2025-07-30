“The drizzle cleared away, setting up for a day of fun, laughter and competition.
“There were some very close games but it was more than just results – it was about fun, whakawhanaungatanga and giving it a go with mates,” Beale said.
“Judging by the atmosphere created around the courts, the festival was all of that and more.”
Participating schools were Girls’ High, Gisborne Boys’ High, Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Horouta Wananga, Te Karaka Area School, Manutūkē, TKKM o Whatatutu, Campion College, Ngata College and TKKM o Hawaiki Hou.
RESULTS
Pool A winners: Pure Gangsters (GGHS).
Pool B: MK2 (Manutūkē).
Pool C: Swag (GGHS).
Pool D: Auralicious (GGHS).
Best dressed: Gold Diggers (GGHS), Tee Kay (Te Karaka Area School), Purple Power Puffs (Ngata College), The Bombshells (GGHS), The Rebels (GGHS).
Kia Pai/Positive Vibes: AC Triple L (Pool A), Hawaiki Hou Tahi/The Squad & Pola (Pool B); Hawaiki Hou Rua (Pool C); Bombshells (Pool D).
Plank Challenge, girls: Rosie Anderson (GGHS) 4.08mins.
Plank Challenge, boys: Maikei Terekia (Horouta Wananga) 7.01mins.
Super Shoot Challenge: Peyton Chase (GGHS).