Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Gisborne Fast 5 netball a blast for students

By
General reporter, specialises in emergency services and rural·Gisborne Herald·
2 mins to read

Twenty-eight teams from around the region enjoyed a fun day last week in the Fast 5 netball tournament at Victoria Domain. Photo / Monique Forrest-McLeod

Twenty-eight teams from around the region enjoyed a fun day last week in the Fast 5 netball tournament at Victoria Domain. Photo / Monique Forrest-McLeod

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Gisborne Girls’ High School were to the fore in a successful Fast 5 netball festival at the new Victoria Domain courts.

Twenty-eight teams from 10 schools – a total of around 220 players – took part.

Pure Gangsters of Girls’ High won Pool A, Manutūkē’s MK2 won Pool B, Swag

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save