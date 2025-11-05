Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Gisborne Herald / Sport

Gisborne East Coast’s Yelverton Shield goes to Kahutia Bowling Club

Gisborne Herald
2 mins to read

Kahutia Bowling Club’s Yelverton Shield-winning team are, back (from left): Kelly Te Miha, Geoff Pinn and Karen Pinn. Front: Kyle Pinn and Liam Pinn.

Kahutia Bowling Club’s Yelverton Shield-winning team are, back (from left): Kelly Te Miha, Geoff Pinn and Karen Pinn. Front: Kyle Pinn and Liam Pinn.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Kahutia Bowling Club’s team won the Yelverton Shield for junior interclub competition on the Poverty Bay club greens.

Eight teams of five took part, playing triples and pairs.

Four teams from Gisborne Bowling Club, two from Poverty Bay and one each from Kahutia and Te Karaka entered the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save