Kahutia Bowling Club’s Yelverton Shield-winning team are, back (from left): Kelly Te Miha, Geoff Pinn and Karen Pinn. Front: Kyle Pinn and Liam Pinn.

Kahutia Bowling Club’s team won the Yelverton Shield for junior interclub competition on the Poverty Bay club greens.

Eight teams of five took part, playing triples and pairs.

Four teams from Gisborne Bowling Club, two from Poverty Bay and one each from Kahutia and Te Karaka entered the tournament.

After three rounds, the top four – three from Gisborne and the single Kahutia combination – advanced to the semifinals.

One Gisborne team defeated another in one semi, and Kahutia defeated the other Gisborne team.