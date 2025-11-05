That left Gisborne Team 1 (Peter Ferris, Ryan Douglas, Libby Clay, Peter Clay and Marise Raklander) and Kahutia (Geoff Pinn, Karen Pinn, Kyle Pinn, Liam Pinn and Kelly Te Miha) to contest the final.
In the triples, Kahutia’s Geoff Pinn, wife Karen and Te Miha won their match in straight sets, but the pairs match was a nail-biter.
Twins Kyle and Liam Pinn narrowly lost the first set, but fought back to take the second.
Gisborne pair Peter Clay and Marise Raklander put in a strong effort in the third set, but Kahutia sealed the match two sets to one.
It was the first interclub competition for Kahutia bowler Te Miha.
GEC team named for intercentre tourney
A father and son and twin brothers are among the Bowls Gisborne-East Coast representatives travelling to Napier for the Hawke’s Bay Intercentre tournament on November 15 and 16.
Steve Goldsbury and his son Shaun, and brothers Liam and Kyle Pinn have been selected in the 10-member men’s team.
The men’s and women’s teams play two rounds of games on Saturday and two more on Sunday, in different combinations of singles, pairs, triples and fours.
The teams are —
Men: Shaun Goldsbury, Steve Goldsbury, Liam Pinn, Kyle Pinn, Malcolm Trowell, Andrew Ball, Warren Gibb, Ricky Miller, Willy Murray and Steve Berezowski. Manager/reserve is Ron Nepe.
Women: Dayvinia Mills, Diane Murray, Glenda Kapene, Jessie Davis-Law, Joanne Wroe, Jackie Horsfall, Lesley Seymour, Marise Raklander, Erica Thompson and Deborah Hancock. Selector is Bobbie Beattie, manager/reserve is Kathryn Flaugere.