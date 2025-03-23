Gisborne Boys’ High have Rory Gifford and Jeremiah Albert Rimene in the U16 boys’ W1 250m, and Frazor Wainohu and Jack Gifford in the U19 boys’ W1 250m.

Boys’ High have two U16 teams and one U19 crew. All are racing in the W6 250m and 500m, and W12 250m.

Their coaches are Gaibreill Wainohu and Bruce Campbell, and managers are Daiminn Kemp and George Kiwara.

Lytton High have Nahla Aston-Coleman, Kiani Olsen and Ibanez Te Pairi in the U16 girls’ W1 250m. They also have two U16 teams in the girls’ W6 250m and 500m, and an U19 team in the girls’ W6 250m and 500m and W12 250m.

Manutuke School have Ella August competing in the U19 girls’ W1 250m. An U16 boys’ team and an U16 girls’ team are in W6 250m and 500m races. An U16 mixed team are lining up in the W12 250m.

Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Nga Uri a Maui have brothers Makauri and Te Maumahara Hape in the U16 boys’ W1 250m, as well as U16 boys’ and U16 girls’ teams racing over 250m and 500m, and an U16 mixed team in the W12 250m.

Te Kura Kaupapa Maori o Ngati Kahungunu o Te Wairoa have one boys’ team and one girls’ team in the U16 and U19 age groups, competing in W6 250m and W6 500m races. Both age groups have entries in the mixed W12 250m.

Te Kura Kaupapa Maori o Te Waiu o Ngati Porou, of Ruatōria, have three U16 boys’ teams and three U16 girls’ teams, each competing in W6 250m and 500m races, as well as three U16 mixed teams in the W12 250m. An U19 boys’ team will contest the W6 250m and 500m.

Tolaga Bay Area School Kuranui have an U16 girls’ team in the W6 250m and 500m.

The first of the medals will be decided on Tuesday morning following heats and semifinals on Monday.

The 22nd annual event has brought together over 2200 rangatahi from 124 kura, making this year’s national championships the biggest in its history.