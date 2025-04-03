Cossie Souljahz 12 RSA Spandangles 3: Kauri Leach 140st, 125, 100 (3); Crewz Stone-Nepia 140 (2), 100 (6), 121, 119, 134; Mathew Reedy 100 (4), 125 (2), 103, 140st, 140, 121; Sandy Campbell 100, 120; Errol Tamihana 100 (4), 100st (2), 109, 121, 120, 140, 140st; Lee Tamihana 100 (5), 140 (2); Tyson Eyles 100 (2), 140 (5); Nigel Wallace 135, 100; Aaron Lum 100 (2), 103, 120; Croyden Oakley 117, 120st; Sean Gooch 100st, 100.
Roseland 11 RSA Dartaholics 4: Kevin Morrell 100 (12), 140 (2), 133, 114; Mike Jones 100 (4), 140; Rowe Mason 180, 100 (2), 121; Wayne Morrell 100 (7), 132; Jono Griffiths 100 (9), 100f, 114, 136, 140 (2), 120; Steve Nisbett 100 (2), 134; Thao Duncan 100 (6), 121 (2), 120, 139, 140; Pete Tom 100 (3), 140 (2), 135; Jono Budd 100 (6), 140 (4), 106; Anthony Tom 100.
Ruahine 2 2NZ Tao Vikings 13: Ripeka Te Kira 100; Johnny Smith 125; Cynthia Tupene 100 (2), 121; Riria Awatere Kohunui 100, 125, 121, 140 (3); Lucas Groenewald 100st (2), 125st, 100 (2); Allan Bacotot 100 (4), 180, 125 (2), 140 (2); Apanui Kaiwai 180, 125st, 123, 140, 120, 100; Shannon Ratima 180, 125 (3), 130, 120, 140, 152f; Joel Horua 180, 100 (2), 100st, 121; Matiu Hawea 100 (3), 140 (2), 115.
RSA Outlaws 1 The Kennel 14: Ange Leach 100; Jennifer Waihape 120; Mihimoana Waihape 100st, 140; Chiarn Waikawa 140, 100; Te Maipi Tuhi 100, 100st, 123, 123st; Brayden Hollis 100 (2), 100, 121, 139, 137, 124; Chris Stevens 100 (3), 140 (2); Darryl Murray 100 (3), 103; CJ Lewis Brown 100 (3), 132; Fabian Waihape 100 (7).
2NZEF Tao Spartans 4 2NZEF Rebels 11: Steve Lascelles 138, 100; Dean Allen 100; Meshelle Ahuriri 109, 100 (3), 140 (2); Tane Hewett 100 (3), 120; John Ahuriri 100; Lorenzo Kaa 104, 100 (3), 120, 123, 140, 121; Troy Benny-Shaw 100 (7), 118, 119, 133; Ngata Monika 100 (2), 121; Webster 180, 100; Jesse Noanoa 100 (4), 133.
Cossie Spoilers 5 RSA Mayhem 10: Tipi Poi 100 (2), 132, 140st; Murray Jukes 100 (4), 123, 120f, 125st; Peter Anderson 125, 134; Thomas Nukunuku 100st (2), 100, 120, 140; Kervin Demanser 100 (2), 125 (2), 140; Tobias Campbell-Ratapu 100st (3), 120, 100; Haimona Ratapu 140, 100, 125, 116, 120; Quaden Stevens 140st, 125, 171, 100, 115, 140; Irie Eyles 132, 100st, 100 (6); Fred Moreland 100 (3), 140; Toby Ratapu 180, 100st, 100 (3).
2NZ Pink Ladies 0 RSA Stallions 15: Mere Nepe 110st, 100st, 101; Puhi Derwin 115st; Ruby Nepe 104st; Caroline Nepe 100, 101; Harley Ngarangione 135st, 140 (2), 100 (4), 123, 125; Wini Harrison Boyd 100 (2), 140; Api Charlie 140st, 100 (2), 180 (2), 121, 120st; Jordan Ngarangione 125 (2), 140 (2), 108f 100 (7), 100st, 120; Kayne Arahanga 100 (8), 180 (2), 100st, 140, 135; Rocky Monika 101.
RSA Gunz 12 2NZ Tao Valkyries 3: Shannan Eyles 105f, 100st (2), 100 (2), 120, 102; Grace Eyles 100, 134; Leroy Eyles 100 (10), 140 (2); Derek Creswell 100 (8), 121st, 100st; Teretu Te Moananui 180, 140 (3), 100, 100st; Jessie Richardson 116, 100; Kiri Hawea 100; Mereana Maxwell 100 (3); Danielle Birch 101, 128; Esther Pohatu 100st, 100, 120st; Ruatahiwhirangi Ratima 123, 100.
Cossie Done & Dusted 13 Cossie 6 Shooters 2: John Love 100st (4), 100 (3), 121; Chris Kiri 100 (6), 130, 135, 140 (2); John White 100st (2), 100 (3); Mark Champon 121, 120, 140 (2), 100 (2); Monty Reedy 125st 125, 100; Paul Waihape 140 (2), 100, 125, 120; Rendall McDonald 135, 100 (6); Puna McRoberts 100 (3), 123, 125, 140; Gary Harding 100st, 100, 103; Steve Deedman 100, 112, 125; Steve Titter 100.
Next week’s draw will be posted on the Gisborne Club Darts Association Facebook page.