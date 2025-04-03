Advertisement
Home / Gisborne Herald / Sport

Gisborne Club Darts Association Tuesday night results

Gisborne Herald
4 mins to read

Eleven 180s were thrown in Gisborne Club Darts this week and one of those perfect efforts came from Shannon Ratima, who also had the high finish of the night: 152.

Gisborne Club Darts Association results from Tuesday night:

INDIVIDUAL HIGHLIGHTS

180s: Kayne Arahanga 2, Api Charlie 2 (RSA Stallions); Allan Bacotot, Apanui Kaiwai, Shannon Ratima, Joel Horua (2NZ Tao Vikings); Teretu Moananui (RSA Gunz); Toby Ratapu (RSA Mayhem); Rowe Mason (Roseland).

High finishes: Shannon Ratima 152 (2NZ Tao Vikings;) Murray Jukes 120 (Cossie Spoilers).

TEAM RESULTS

Cossie Souljahz 12 RSA Spandangles 3: Kauri Leach 140st, 125, 100 (3); Crewz Stone-Nepia 140 (2), 100 (6), 121, 119, 134; Mathew Reedy 100 (4), 125 (2), 103, 140st, 140, 121; Sandy Campbell 100, 120; Errol Tamihana 100 (4), 100st (2), 109, 121, 120, 140, 140st; Lee Tamihana 100 (5), 140 (2); Tyson Eyles 100 (2), 140 (5); Nigel Wallace 135, 100; Aaron Lum 100 (2), 103, 120; Croyden Oakley 117, 120st; Sean Gooch 100st, 100.

Roseland 11 RSA Dartaholics 4: Kevin Morrell 100 (12), 140 (2), 133, 114; Mike Jones 100 (4), 140; Rowe Mason 180, 100 (2), 121; Wayne Morrell 100 (7), 132; Jono Griffiths 100 (9), 100f, 114, 136, 140 (2), 120; Steve Nisbett 100 (2), 134; Thao Duncan 100 (6), 121 (2), 120, 139, 140; Pete Tom 100 (3), 140 (2), 135; Jono Budd 100 (6), 140 (4), 106; Anthony Tom 100.

Ruahine 2 2NZ Tao Vikings 13: Ripeka Te Kira 100; Johnny Smith 125; Cynthia Tupene 100 (2), 121; Riria Awatere Kohunui 100, 125, 121, 140 (3); Lucas Groenewald 100st (2), 125st, 100 (2); Allan Bacotot 100 (4), 180, 125 (2), 140 (2); Apanui Kaiwai 180, 125st, 123, 140, 120, 100; Shannon Ratima 180, 125 (3), 130, 120, 140, 152f; Joel Horua 180, 100 (2), 100st, 121; Matiu Hawea 100 (3), 140 (2), 115.

RSA Outlaws 1 The Kennel 14: Ange Leach 100; Jennifer Waihape 120; Mihimoana Waihape 100st, 140; Chiarn Waikawa 140, 100; Te Maipi Tuhi 100, 100st, 123, 123st; Brayden Hollis 100 (2), 100, 121, 139, 137, 124; Chris Stevens 100 (3), 140 (2); Darryl Murray 100 (3), 103; CJ Lewis Brown 100 (3), 132; Fabian Waihape 100 (7).

2NZEF Tao Spartans 4 2NZEF Rebels 11: Steve Lascelles 138, 100; Dean Allen 100; Meshelle Ahuriri 109, 100 (3), 140 (2); Tane Hewett 100 (3), 120; John Ahuriri 100; Lorenzo Kaa 104, 100 (3), 120, 123, 140, 121; Troy Benny-Shaw 100 (7), 118, 119, 133; Ngata Monika 100 (2), 121; Webster 180, 100; Jesse Noanoa 100 (4), 133.

Cossie Spoilers 5 RSA Mayhem 10: Tipi Poi 100 (2), 132, 140st; Murray Jukes 100 (4), 123, 120f, 125st; Peter Anderson 125, 134; Thomas Nukunuku 100st (2), 100, 120, 140; Kervin Demanser 100 (2), 125 (2), 140; Tobias Campbell-Ratapu 100st (3), 120, 100; Haimona Ratapu 140, 100, 125, 116, 120; Quaden Stevens 140st, 125, 171, 100, 115, 140; Irie Eyles 132, 100st, 100 (6); Fred Moreland 100 (3), 140; Toby Ratapu 180, 100st, 100 (3).

2NZ Pink Ladies 0 RSA Stallions 15: Mere Nepe 110st, 100st, 101; Puhi Derwin 115st; Ruby Nepe 104st; Caroline Nepe 100, 101; Harley Ngarangione 135st, 140 (2), 100 (4), 123, 125; Wini Harrison Boyd 100 (2), 140; Api Charlie 140st, 100 (2), 180 (2), 121, 120st; Jordan Ngarangione 125 (2), 140 (2), 108f 100 (7), 100st, 120; Kayne Arahanga 100 (8), 180 (2), 100st, 140, 135; Rocky Monika 101.

RSA Gunz 12 2NZ Tao Valkyries 3: Shannan Eyles 105f, 100st (2), 100 (2), 120, 102; Grace Eyles 100, 134; Leroy Eyles 100 (10), 140 (2); Derek Creswell 100 (8), 121st, 100st; Teretu Te Moananui 180, 140 (3), 100, 100st; Jessie Richardson 116, 100; Kiri Hawea 100; Mereana Maxwell 100 (3); Danielle Birch 101, 128; Esther Pohatu 100st, 100, 120st; Ruatahiwhirangi Ratima 123, 100.

Cossie Done & Dusted 13 Cossie 6 Shooters 2: John Love 100st (4), 100 (3), 121; Chris Kiri 100 (6), 130, 135, 140 (2); John White 100st (2), 100 (3); Mark Champon 121, 120, 140 (2), 100 (2); Monty Reedy 125st 125, 100; Paul Waihape 140 (2), 100, 125, 120; Rendall McDonald 135, 100 (6); Puna McRoberts 100 (3), 123, 125, 140; Gary Harding 100st, 100, 103; Steve Deedman 100, 112, 125; Steve Titter 100.

Next week’s draw will be posted on the Gisborne Club Darts Association Facebook page.

