Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Badminton Eastland's 2025 business house league starts on Thursday.

BIZminton 2025, Badminton Eastland’s business house league, starts on Thursday.

The format introduced last year continues, with social and competitive grades. Entries stand at four teams for both the social and competitive sections.

Organisers would like two more teams in each grade.

Players should email eastland.association@gmail.com if they wish to be part of the competition from next week.

Some junior representative players have formed a team, competition stalwarts Slammers and RSL51 return, two family teams have joined the mix, Gisborne District Council has a team and Versatile has two teams.