Gisborne Bridge Club results

Gisborne Herald
Quick Read

Patricia Corson featured prominently in Gisborne Bridge Club competitions over the week.

Patricia Corson featured prominently in Gisborne Bridge Club competitions over the week.

Ann McCombe and Patricia Corson posted this week’s top score of 75% on Monday night.

Corson also featured in the results for every session from Friday to Thursday.

FRIDAY, March 7 – Ormond Pairs 2 (Howell Movement): John Jones/Patricia Corson 59.38; Janine Robinson/Eileen Voysey 59.03; Caroline Kirkpatrick/ Margaret Amor 57.29; Vicki Taylor/Joy Marden 57.29; Dinyar Gai/Tina Gai 54.51; Brent Turnbull/Frank Roach 54.51.

MONDAY, March 10 – Kiri Te Kanawa Village Pairs 2 (Howell Movement): Patricia Corson/Ann McCombe 75.00; David Johnstone/Eileen Lee 60.12; Anne Roberts/Robyn Cheyne 58.93; Sally Knight/Caroline Taylor 54.69; Elizabeth Jackson/Amanda Matthews 52.08.

WEDNESDAY, March 12 – Beetham Lifestyle Village Pairs 2

North/South: Joy Marden/Carolyn McMurray 62.80; Anne Roberts/Caroline Kirkpatrick 58.93; Ann McCombe/Patricia Corson 58.33; Glenys Evans/Beverley Evans 53.27.

East/West: Raewynne Cook/Vicki Taylor 55.36; Sue Hayward/Frank Roach 54.76; Leigh Gibson/Noel Minnaar 53.27; Kay Crosby/Margaret Amor 52.08.

THURSDAY, March 13 – Grant Brothers Pairs 2

North/South: Patricia Corson/Ann McCombe 62.85; Leigh Gibson/Katrina Duncan 53.82; Vicki Nickerson/Hans van der Kuijl 52.43.

East/West: Murray Owen/Linda White 62.30; Anelia Evans/Stephen Francks 60.71; Margot Searle/Sharron Baker 55.56.

