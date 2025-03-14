Patricia Corson featured prominently in Gisborne Bridge Club competitions over the week.

Ann McCombe and Patricia Corson posted this week’s top score of 75% on Monday night.

Corson also featured in the results for every session from Friday to Thursday.

FRIDAY, March 7 – Ormond Pairs 2 (Howell Movement): John Jones/Patricia Corson 59.38; Janine Robinson/Eileen Voysey 59.03; Caroline Kirkpatrick/ Margaret Amor 57.29; Vicki Taylor/Joy Marden 57.29; Dinyar Gai/Tina Gai 54.51; Brent Turnbull/Frank Roach 54.51.

MONDAY, March 10 – Kiri Te Kanawa Village Pairs 2 (Howell Movement): Patricia Corson/Ann McCombe 75.00; David Johnstone/Eileen Lee 60.12; Anne Roberts/Robyn Cheyne 58.93; Sally Knight/Caroline Taylor 54.69; Elizabeth Jackson/Amanda Matthews 52.08.

WEDNESDAY, March 12 – Beetham Lifestyle Village Pairs 2