Gisborne Herald / Sport

Gisborne Boys’ High School beat 5x champs City Lights to take Gisborne premier grade basketball final

Ben O'Brien Leaf
Gisborne Herald
5 mins to read

2025 GBA Men’s Premier Grade Club Basketball League Grand Final champions, Gisborne Boys’ High School Senior A. Back row, standing (from left): Kelly Rangihuna, Ollie Tong, Aidan Henderson, Ryland Bright, Aiziah Craft-Chemis, Kingston Samuels, Adrian Sparks (coach). Front row, kneeling (from left): Sam Crosby, Te Kani Wirepa-Hei, Felix Sparks (captain).

The Adrian Sparks-coached, Felix Sparks-led Gisborne Boys’ High School team’s up-tempo, aggressive style of play and ability to bounce back allowed the young chargers to beat five-time Men’s Premier Grade champions City Lights 71-51 at the YMCA on Saturday night.

Gisborne Boys’ have joined Matt Tong’s four-times Men’s Open Grade

