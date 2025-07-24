Advertisement
Gisborne Boys’ High First XV on the road for last Super 8 clash

By Ben O'Brien-Leaf
Gisborne Boys' High First XV captain James McKay scores one of his three tries against Manukura High earlier this year. Gisborne face Tauranga Boys' College in their final Super 8 round robin game in Tauranga on Saturday. Photo / Paul Rickard

Gisborne Boys’ High School have something to play for.

At Nicholson Field on Saturday, Tauranga Boys’ College will host a Mark Jefferson-coached Gisborne First XV crew keen to claim their second scalp of the Super 8 season.

Gisborne go in with a 2025 record of five losses and one win

