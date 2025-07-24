Victory over Gisborne is a must to have any chance of making the semifinals.
If Gisborne beat Tauranga, they will claim their second silverware for the season, the Kane Trophy, which would sit nicely in their cabinet alongside the Football Challenge Cup they took from Napier.
However, Gisborne have not beaten Tauranga for six years, including a 29-17 loss last year.
Gisborne’s First XV will be joined in Tauranga by their Second XV and Under-14 and U15 teams.
Tomorrow will be Gisborne’s last Super 8 competition game of the season. They play a Hurricanes Top 4 quarter-final against Hastings in Hastings on August 9.
Gisborne Boys’ High School First XV: Tomasi Mataele, Max Hammond, Joshua Aukuso, Zandre Viljoen, Tahana Bristowe, James McKay (c), Frazor Wainohu, Samuel Fox, James Hamblyn, Ruan Ludwig, Kye Symes, Timuaki Stewart, Manawanui Stewart, Anakin Ormsby-Cairns, David Gray. Res: Sione Kaliopasi, Kane Soto, Leaasi Tupou, Maddy Symes, Coen-Theros Brown, Kruze Pomana, Maioha Waru.
Tauranga Boys’ College First XV: Declan Kelly, Zach Horan, Ioapa Kupita, Kahn Charlton (c), Eli Paintin, Herepete Bidois, Cooper Spratley, Seremaia Salikikoro, Rhydian Spice, Ivan Ward, Fin Curtis, Sefanaia Naqawa, Malachi Emmett, Izaiah Rae-Potene, Thomas McQuoid. Res: Jacob Bidois, Tipene Taikato-Smith, Zac Keaney, Ben Riordan, William Baker, Kayden Theron, Timothy Saua.
Gisborne Boys’ High School Second XV: Sidney Ratima, Kahu Crawford, Te Ratahi Hills, Felix Sparks, Manu Papuni-Isles, Taine Poole (c), Jeremy Bryant, Maddy Symes, Leyton Hall, Jake Kara, Jimmy Tufunga, Apairoa Pokoati, Tane-Boy Haerewa, Anthony Tupa, Jerakye Dygas. Res: Chris Maraki, Ocean Fleming-Edwards, Flynn Morrissey, Joel Pearse, Nevaryn Rewita, James Maynard-Wilson, Jack-John Maurirere.
Tauranga Boys’ College Second XV: Isaiah Sauni, Jacob Bidois, Flynn Moodie (cc), Sam Hill, Zac Keaney, Jayden Horler, Zac Simeon (cc), Ben Riordan, Nate McDonald, Jack Woolsey, Mitchell Davenport, Casey Pearson, Cohen Satiu, Timothy Saua, Kayden Theron. Res: AJ Soper, Matthew Bell, Sol Osbourne, Lincoln Korewha, Tommy Verran, Brody Roessel, TBC.
Gisborne Boys’ High Under-15s: Rory Gifford, Danius Boyder, Ethan Tsanzi, Maia Maynard, Quincee Chaffey, Maihi Allen, James Briant, Rautaki Stewart, Ngakau Maynard (c), Kwade Matete, Mahaki Nikora-Peri, Peter Falefoou, Sakenasa Senivono, Rakairoa Ngatai, Vili Moi. Res: Maddox Poihipi, Aric Heitonga, Paula Halauafu, Riley Brown, Shae Ioane, Dakota Te Moananui.
Tauranga Boys’ College Under-15s: Tamahae Taikato-Smith, Aiden DeBruin, Adriann Nel, Hunter Furness, James Pasi, Henry Hopkins, Max Taylor, Kullen Vickers (c), Jai Laidlaw, Hone Rolleston, Caide McDermott, Nathan Theron, Sam Verran, Bowen Pohe, Cody Gallagher. Res: Ty Kelly, Jacob Ngatai, William Brown, Riley Grason, Matthew McQuoid, Neitana Murray, Fletcher Vaughan.
Gisborne Boys’ High School Under-14s: Zion Luki-Noanoa, Pahker Taumata, Viliami Makoni, Max Egan (c), Harrison Hawkes, Mason Williams, Max Hill, Noah Fox, Jacob Swann-Finau/Lennox Leach, Tyson Ingoe, Tuterangiwhiu Wanoa, Ziyah Kiwara, Jack Williams, Ocean Fleming-Edwards, BJ Gray. Res: Heamaloto Tupou, Quade Walters, Lyem Barbarich, Lennox Leach/Jacob Swann-Finau, Kyah Mullany, Kyran Tamatea.
Tauranga Boys’ College Under-14s: Sosuia Fihaki, Colby Fourie, Hamish Browne, Henry Kim, Rory Weedon, Joshua Tiller, Matthew Dodd (c), Harry Parkes, Mason Hay, Mason Farqhuar, Reid Dempster Rivett-McLennan, Lleyton Reedy, Mahurangi Gwerder-Hall, Blake Crump-Taylor, Kjarhn Rimaha. Res: François de Lange, Ben Young, Jayden Koopu, Boston Brott, Beau Seuser, Caros Claxton, Carson Borell.