Gisborne Boys’ High First XV chasing first win of 2025

By Ben O'Brien-Leaf
Gisborne Herald·
3 mins to read

Gisborne Boys' High First XV prop Tomasi Mataele has support from Tane Te Aho-Heemi in game against Feilding High at the Rectory field. Gisborne are back in home action on Saturday against Manukura, kickoff 11am. Photo / Paul Rickard

The oldest stories ever told are written in the stars - and Gisborne Boys’ High School First XV will be hoping the stars align for a win against Manukura School on Saturday.

Victory at Rectory No 1 over Manukura of Palmerston North would be the first of the season for the Mark Jefferson-coached, James McKay-captained Boys’ High unit.

Jefferson’s crew have been training with purpose.

“We’ve needed to be better at the breakdown, so this week we put massive emphasis on the components that are involved in that,” he said.

Gisborne have lost their first four games, although in last Saturday’s 26-20 loss to Feilding High their pack more than held their own at setpiece and, despite a slow start, the hosts created opportunities.

Big Josh Aukuso will replace Leaasi Tupou at tighthead prop on Saturday, while Fraser Wainohu is in at No 8 for Orlando Manuel.

Halfback James Hamblyn is out for Coen-Theros Brown, David Gray is in for Ruan Ludwig, with the same outside back division as that which played against Feilding.

Manukura is a small school with only 82 boys on its roll. It has a First XV and Under-15 side only, though it has fielded as many as four teams since its inception in 2014.

New head coach Potene Paiwai lists lock Hekenui Tatana-Tapp, blindside flanker Primus Waitere and No 8 Otaki Adams as being three of the side’s movers and shakers up front.

Halfback Iani Simeon-Governor, centre Manueli Boteiviwa and fullback Kaylem Harding are just as dangerous.

The MetService forecast is for early morning rain and fresh southwesterlies.

Both sides will need to play good rugby - intelligent kicking for field position and possession being keys to the plan. Handling skills, ball retention and minimising errors with a potentiall greasy, wet ball is a recipe for success.

Rain is rarely a deterrent to hardy Gisborne fans and the prospect of another gutsy performance in potentially wet conditions and a win at home should draw a good crowd to the Rectory.

The match kicks off at 11am and the referee is Ben Holt.

Gisborne Boys’ High School First XV, 1-23: Tomasi Mataele, Max Hammond, Joshua Aukuso, Zandre Viljoen, Tahana Bristowe, Samuel Fox, James McKay (c), Fraser Wainohu, Coen-Theros Brown, David Gray, Darius Kiwara, Timuaki Stewart, Kye Symes, Anakin Ormsby-Cairns, Kahurangi Leach-Waihi. Res: Tane Te Aho-Heemi, Leaasi Tupou, Kane Soto, Orlando Manuel, Sione Kalioppasi, James Hamblyn, Maioha Waru, Jake Kara.

Manukura School, 1-22: Rakena Mohi, Quinn Rongokea, Kody Tahiwi, Brooklyn Ngarimu, Hekenui Tatana-Tapp, Primus Waitere, Taihua Mathieson-Julian, Otaki Adams, Iani Simeon-Governor, Isaac Hallett, Nathaniel Raeina, Tumai Burton, Kanueli Boteiviwa, Rayharn Taare-Waho, Kaylem Harding. Res: Liam Heta, Troy Hewson, Raniera Dean, Allistar Fisher, Nganeko Luke, Te Mauri Lemisio, Lahmond O’Connell.

