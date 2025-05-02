Gisborne Boys' High First XV prop Tomasi Mataele has support from Tane Te Aho-Heemi in game against Feilding High at the Rectory field. Gisborne are back in home action on Saturday against Manukura, kickoff 11am. Photo / Paul Rickard

The oldest stories ever told are written in the stars - and Gisborne Boys’ High School First XV will be hoping the stars align for a win against Manukura School on Saturday.

Victory at Rectory No 1 over Manukura of Palmerston North would be the first of the season for the Mark Jefferson-coached, James McKay-captained Boys’ High unit.

Jefferson’s crew have been training with purpose.

“We’ve needed to be better at the breakdown, so this week we put massive emphasis on the components that are involved in that,” he said.

Gisborne have lost their first four games, although in last Saturday’s 26-20 loss to Feilding High their pack more than held their own at setpiece and, despite a slow start, the hosts created opportunities.