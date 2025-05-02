Big Josh Aukuso will replace Leaasi Tupou at tighthead prop on Saturday, while Fraser Wainohu is in at No 8 for Orlando Manuel.
Halfback James Hamblyn is out for Coen-Theros Brown, David Gray is in for Ruan Ludwig, with the same outside back division as that which played against Feilding.
Manukura is a small school with only 82 boys on its roll. It has a First XV and Under-15 side only, though it has fielded as many as four teams since its inception in 2014.
New head coach Potene Paiwai lists lock Hekenui Tatana-Tapp, blindside flanker Primus Waitere and No 8 Otaki Adams as being three of the side’s movers and shakers up front.
Halfback Iani Simeon-Governor, centre Manueli Boteiviwa and fullback Kaylem Harding are just as dangerous.
The MetService forecast is for early morning rain and fresh southwesterlies.
Both sides will need to play good rugby - intelligent kicking for field position and possession being keys to the plan. Handling skills, ball retention and minimising errors with a potentiall greasy, wet ball is a recipe for success.
Rain is rarely a deterrent to hardy Gisborne fans and the prospect of another gutsy performance in potentially wet conditions and a win at home should draw a good crowd to the Rectory.
The match kicks off at 11am and the referee is Ben Holt.
Gisborne Boys’ High School First XV, 1-23: Tomasi Mataele, Max Hammond, Joshua Aukuso, Zandre Viljoen, Tahana Bristowe, Samuel Fox, James McKay (c), Fraser Wainohu, Coen-Theros Brown, David Gray, Darius Kiwara, Timuaki Stewart, Kye Symes, Anakin Ormsby-Cairns, Kahurangi Leach-Waihi. Res: Tane Te Aho-Heemi, Leaasi Tupou, Kane Soto, Orlando Manuel, Sione Kalioppasi, James Hamblyn, Maioha Waru, Jake Kara.
Manukura School, 1-22: Rakena Mohi, Quinn Rongokea, Kody Tahiwi, Brooklyn Ngarimu, Hekenui Tatana-Tapp, Primus Waitere, Taihua Mathieson-Julian, Otaki Adams, Iani Simeon-Governor, Isaac Hallett, Nathaniel Raeina, Tumai Burton, Kanueli Boteiviwa, Rayharn Taare-Waho, Kaylem Harding. Res: Liam Heta, Troy Hewson, Raniera Dean, Allistar Fisher, Nganeko Luke, Te Mauri Lemisio, Lahmond O’Connell.